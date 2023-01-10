Vivante Health Adds Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Digital Therapeutic to GIThrive Digestive Health Platform

Market's First Integrated CBT Solution Enhances Platform's Digestive Disease Management Capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading provider of digital digestive health solutions, today announced the expansion of its GIThrive platform for employers and health plans with the addition of a cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) digital therapeutic designed to help users manage conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The new feature, called IThrive™, is the first CBT solution to be integrated into a comprehensive digestive health platform that has been proven to reduce healthcare spend and improve participants' quality of life.

Through structured intervention based on GIThrive users' specific digestive conditions, IThrive enables users who can benefit from CBT to access a suite of online tools that includes:

10 weeks of daily audio sessions that teach CBT techniques and skills

Daily exercises that include journaling and evidence-based coping strategies

Digestive health guided meditation and breathing techniques

One-on-one support from a dedicated health coach and registered dietitian

All IThrive components were designed by clinical health psychologists based on clinically validated CBT best practices that help users modify behaviors and alter dysfunctional thinking patterns to help alleviate symptoms of IBS and other digestive disorders. Multiple independent studies have demonstrated CBT's effectiveness in relieving IBS symptoms, including one randomized controlled trial in which 90% of patients using online CBT reported symptom improvement. Fully 60% of participants in the latter study also indicated a significant reduction in symptom severity.

IThrive is the first of a series of digital therapeutics that Vivante plans to add to the GIThrive platform in order to provide increasingly personalized solutions for individuals suffering from digestive disease. The goal is to provide a robust care ecosystem capable of matching users with the right care at the right time to optimize results.

"Evidence-based digital therapeutics have been shown to help alleviate symptoms associated with chronic digestive conditions like irritable bowel syndrome," said Bill Snyder, Vivante Health CEO. "Offering these solutions through our GIThrive platform brings clinically validated support to members in the comfort of their homes. This innovation will help us further reduce digestive-related GI flareups, ER visits and work absenteeism that affect business productivity as well as healthcare costs."

IThrive adds to the core capabilities of the GIThrive platform, which provides evidence-based clinical pathways to support individuals who suffer from chronic digestive conditions and their related symptoms. The platform combines gut bacteria analysis and trigger food identification with app-based personalized action plans, food diaries, educational materials, and 24/7 personal support from registered dietitians and health coaches. The platform is backed by a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterologists, microbiome scientists and other clinical professionals.

One nonprofit employer that implemented the GIThrive platform realized a 15% reduction in digestive-related healthcare spend, a 70% self-reported positive impact on participants' health, and an 89% improvement in participants' overall well-being after a year, benefiting employees as well as the employer's bottom line. More information is available at https://vivantehealth.com/blog/blog/vivante-health-drives-31-roi/

