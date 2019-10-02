Vivante Health Makes Digital Health 150 List of Most Promising Healthcare Startups

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , creators of the GIThrive all-in-one digital gut health program, earned a spot on the inaugural Digital Health 150 , CB Insights' showcase of the most promising digital health companies in the world.

Bill Snyder, Vivante Health president and chief commercial officer said, "This is great. We're proud to have made the list. More importantly, this is an opportunity to shine a light on digestive health, something that's been ignored for far too long."

The team at Vivante believes it's time to shake up workplace benefits through a simple yet innovative approach—gut first. According to Snyder, GI disorders affect about 70 million Americans, and 74% of adults report ongoing GI symptoms. "Employers offer diabetes and other chronic disease programs, but nothing for gut health," said Snyder, "until now."

Vivante Health was founded by Dr. Kimon Angelides, the healthcare entrepreneur behind EosHealth (renamed Livongo) and Diabetes America. In 2015, Angelides turned his attention to digestive disorders after poring over claims data for Fortune 100 companies and discovering a top driver of soaring prescription drug claims was something no one seemed to be addressing—digestive disease.

Angelides assembled a worldwide team of experts and dove in. The result: GIThrive, the all-in-one digital program for gut health and disease. Features include microbiome testing to uncover bacterial imbalance in the gut, a personal handheld digestion monitor to identify "trigger foods" with a simple breath test, therapeutic nutrition, self-paced patient education, 24/7 expert support, and a user-friendly GIThrive app to tie it all together.

"Making the Digital Health 150 is great," said Angelides. "We recognized long ago that there's a major need, especially in chronic conditions, for digital health to move from a monitoring solution to a therapeutic one. At Vivante, that's what we're all about." Dr. Angelides will speak at the CB Insights Future of Health conference today in New York where he'll present his vision for the role of digital therapeutics in digestive health and beyond.

CB Insights' Future of Health is an annual conference that brings together executives from healthcare, startups, and investment firms. CB Insights' Digital Health 150 is chosen using an evidence-based approach, evaluating factors such as patent activity, investor quality, proprietary Mosaic scores, and tech novelty.

