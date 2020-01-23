Vivante Health Proudly Welcomes Stacy Hodgins as Chief Analytics Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leader in digital medicine for gut health and disease, proudly announced Stacy Hodgins has joined the company as Chief Analytics Officer.

Ms. Hodgins has over 20 years of experience guiding Fortune 500 companies, health coalitions, and health plans. Her multifaceted career includes advising, consulting, and innovating in the fields of health and productivity management, health data information systems, and corporate peer benchmarking.

Stacy Hodgins, Chief Analytics Officer

As Chief Analytics Officer with Vivante Health, Stacy will be responsible for harnessing data to not only enhance productivity and health outcomes for the company's enterprise clients, but also to meet the needs of individuals who enroll in GIThrive, the company's digital gut health platform.

GIThrive is a comprehensive digital health program for gut health and disease. Features include an at-home microbiome test kit to highlight bacterial imbalance in the gut, a personal digestion monitor to identify food sensitivities with a simple breath test, and the GIThrive app for condition management. GIThrive is an employer-sponsored program, meaning Vivante Health partners with large employers and health plans to deliver GIThrive to eligible employees and their covered family members.

"Stacy's deep experience using data and analytics to select and tailor programs for employers and health plans will move us to the next level," said Dr. Kimon Angelides, Vivante Health founder and CEO. "She brings a talent that is critical to our mission of providing world-class service both to our business clients and our GIThrive users. In addition, her experience using predictive analytics will accelerate our clinical mission."

Previously, Stacy was AVP of Analytic Consulting and Data Science with Blue Health Intelligence. Prior to that, she was a leader in the health data information systems space at both Truven Health Analytics and Dynamic Health Strategies and was Director of the Institute for Health, Productivity, and Human Capital at the National Business Group on Health.

"I am excited to be part of this revolutionary solution that Vivante Health has launched, and this is just the beginning. The power of predictive analytics will further enhance GIThrive so we can anticipate the course of disease, allowing interventions to be tailored for each individual more accurately and more proactively," said Hodgins.

With offices in Houston, Nashville, Chicago, and Athens (Greece), Vivante Health's global team of experts came together to build the GIThrive platform. GIThrive is the first comprehensive program that brings together, in one virtual healthcare hub, all the necessary tools, plus on-demand support from a human care team, to effectively manage chronic inflammatory diseases.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, starting with digestive disorders. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive, empowers people—through brilliant technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. To learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive, visit vivantehealth.com or email info@vivantehealth.com.

