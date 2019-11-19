Vivante Health Welcomes Healthcare Executive Jonathan Fox to Board of Advisors

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive health startup Vivante Health , creators of the GIThrive all-in-one digital health solution for gut health and disease, announced Jonathan Fox has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

Vivante Health

An accomplished healthcare executive, Mr. Fox's achievements include over 17 years as a managing director for one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. As a business executive, he guided a diagnostic imaging company from startup to an industry leader. In addition, Fox has a wealth of experience leading sales teams and negotiating contracts in the healthcare benefits space, including extensive knowledge of complex labor laws such as the Taft-Hartley Act , a federal statute regulating labor union activities.

Mr. Fox's expertise in labor unions, among other areas, distinguishes him from other healthcare executives, according to Dr. Kimon Angelides, Vivante Health Founder and CEO. "I've known Jonathan for some time and have always admired his innovative approach to healthcare delivery. Jonathan is joining us at the perfect time," said Angelides. "Up to this stage, we've focused on getting GIThrive to people via their employers; to date, it's been an employer-sponsored health program. But in 2020, we're going to expand on that, making big moves in the health benefits space. Jonathan's negotiation prowess and deep knowledge of Taft-Hartley will help bring this much-needed solution to these new union partners."

Bill Snyder, Vivante Health President and Chief Commercial Officer shared similar sentiments. "Jonathan is a great addition to our Board of Advisors," he said. "His experience in health benefits, healthcare growth, and labor unions is phenomenal. I look forward to his insight as we continue to grow Vivante Health in 2020."

Mr. Fox is a Managing Director for the Marwood Group, a leading healthcare advisory and research company. Concurrently, he is a Partner and Managing Director for US Imaging, a Marwood subsidiary that provides member engagement and concierge services for advanced imaging. Mr. Fox acts as one of the firm's senior executives, overseeing sales, account management, partnerships, and strategy involving employers, labor unions, municipalities, third-party administrators, and health plans. Outside of Marwood and US Imaging, Jonathan serves as a strategic advisor to management teams of healthcare companies, including Vivante Health.

"I'm excited to be a part of Vivante," said Fox. "I've looked at the data. Digestive disease is an important cost driver that at-risk payors have not come to fully appreciate yet." He added, "Plus, gut health is an important part of a person's overall mental and physical well-being."

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, starting with digestive disorders. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive , empowers people—through brilliant technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. To learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive, visit vivantehealth.com or email info@vivantehealth.com .

Media contact:

Katharine Moore

229444@email4pr.com

888.200.5492

SOURCE Vivante Health

Related Links

http://vivantehealth.com

