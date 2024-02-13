Vive Concierge, Inc. Announces Groundbreaking Expansion into Mental Health Services with Dr. Charles Sophy at the Helm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the alarming mental health crisis gripping the nation, Vive Concierge, Inc. is proud to announce its expansion into mental health services, led by esteemed psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy. This initiative is particularly focused on providing top-tier mental health care to under-represented communities in Los Angeles County, a demographic often overlooked.

Dr. Charles Sophy, a distinguished psychiatrist with over 35 years experience, joins Vive Concierge as the Head of Mental Health and Wellness. His extensive background in psychiatry and family practice, combined with his commitment to serving vulnerable populations, makes him an ideal leader for this new venture. Dr. Sophy's expertise is not only recognized in the medical community but also in the media, as a frequent guest on shows like Dr. Phil and a trusted advisor to high-profile individuals.

"Amidst a national mental health crisis, our mission at Vive Concierge is more vital than ever. We are committed to bringing first-rate mental healthcare to those who have historically been marginalized in our healthcare system," said Dr. Charles Sophy, Head of Mental Health and Wellness at Vive Concierge, Inc. "Our focus is not only on providing services but on fostering a community of care and support for those who need it most."

A 2022 survey by CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation has revealed a staggering consensus among Americans: 90% believe the United States is facing a mental health crisis. This sentiment is echoed across all ages, races, and backgrounds, highlighting the urgent need for accessible and effective mental health care. Vive Concierge, Inc., under the guidance of Dr. Sophy, is stepping up to address this critical need.

The introduction of mental health services is a key component of Vive Concierge's innovative Vive Care Connect platform, which revolutionizes care coordination and patient engagement. As the only virtual health company in the United States with such comprehensive capabilities, including telehealth and full lab services, Vive Concierge is uniquely positioned to help address the mental health crisis affecting at-risk youth and other vulnerable groups.

Dwayne Hall, CEO of Vive Concierge, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Sophy's appointment, stating, "Dr. Sophy's dedication to helping the disenfranchised perfectly aligns with our mission at Vive. His appointment is a significant step in democratizing concierge medicine, a cornerstone of our company's ethos. We are excited to see the positive impact his leadership will have as we collaborate with health plans, universities, hospitals, clinics, and government bodies across the United States."

Based in Los Angeles, Vive Concierge is unique in the U.S. as the only advanced-capability virtual healthcare company founded, owned, and operated by two people of color, one of whom is a woman. The company is creating the world's first fully inclusive healthcare ecosystem, improving care standards for everyone, regardless of economic status. Vive Concierge is recognized for its commitment to "Democratizing Concierge Medicine", which is its registered trademark.

Dr. Sophy's role will be pivotal in addressing the urgent need for mental health services, as highlighted by recent pleas from pediatricians and emergency medicine providers for more support in this area. His approach, which combines clinical expertise with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by under-represented communities, aligns with Vive Concierge's mission to provide comprehensive, accessible healthcare for all.

Initially focusing on the most vulnerable groups, services will be accessible via various local channels including community centers, hospitals, clinics, educational institutions, and government agencies. Following this phase, the services will be expanded nationwide through the Vive Care Connect platform.

Based in Los Angeles, VIVE Concierge is the only virtual healthcare company in the United States that is women & minority founded, owned, and operated. It is committed to being the world's first fully inclusive healthcare ecosystem focused on raising the standard of care for all people along the economic spectrum. Democratizing access to healthcare through its virtual care platform, it provides the public with urgent, primary, preventative and specialized care–so everyone can move along the path to wellness.

