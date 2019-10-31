Viventium Named High Performer in G2's Fall 2019 Best Payroll Software Report

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventium — a transformative, living, and purely cloud-based HCM solution that provides actionable insight into your business — today announced its prestigious positioning as a "high performer" on G2's (formerly G2 Crowd) Fall 2019 report on payroll software .

G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, bases its software ranking report on responses of real users. Companies using payroll software continue to rate Viventium as a "high performer" compared with similar products.

"Viventium is pleased to be recognized as a 'High Performer' by our customers and G2. It's important to hear from customers that we continue to provide truly differentiated products and service," explained Dan Neuburger, Viventium's Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to receive such a high rating for our payroll software and we remain excited about the many product enhancements that are on Viventium's product roadmap for 2020."

Viventium achieved "high performer" status in the Best Payroll Software report by receiving positive reviews from verified users, particularly compared to reviews for other payroll products. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, G2's chief research officer. "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Viventium) on G2's Viventium review page!

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and design anyone can use with ease. Our unmatched software is built with you and for you, enabling your company to achieve its true potential. For more information, visit Viventium.com.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 930,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.

SOURCE Viventium