Vivera Pharmaceuticals Names Dr. Bobby W. Sandage, Jr. to Company's Board of Advisors

In addition, Dr. Sandage is a Board Member at Geneoscopy, a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health, and Member to the Advisory Board of the Drug Development Institute of the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, among other academic and scientific appointments. A registered pharmacist, Dr. Sandage received his Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacy from Purdue University and his B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Arkansas.

"Dr. Sandage's decades of pharmaceutical development and regulatory expertise will streamline research and development processes for Vivera," explained Vivera Pharmaceuticals CEO Paul Edalat. "Under his leadership, we can accelerate the development of new treatments for various populations in need with strengthened confidence."

Having authored more than 50 scientific publications as both a pharmaceutical executive and leader in research and development, Dr. Sandage offers Vivera a unique, multifaceted perspective in the development of innovative medications.

With his background in quality, manufacturing and regulatory affairs, Dr. Sandage will oversee the pharmaceutical development of medications for Vivera and ensure the highest standard of pharmaceutical operations.

"I applaud Vivera's efforts to apply their unique innovative drug delivery system to bring new therapies to many patient populations," says Dr. Sandage, "I welcome the opportunity to work with Vivera's scientific leaders and Scientific Advisory Board to assist in bringing new treatments to patients."

"We look forward to the wealth of experience in pharmaceutical development that Dr. Sandage brings, especially in the areas of focus for the future of Vivera," says Dr. Gerald A. Maguire, Vivera's Chief Neurosciences Advisor. "Having him on our team will certainly optimize our success in meeting patient needs in numerous neuropsychiatric realms."

Vivera remains focused on research and development to find new, effective treatments for patients utilizing the Company's patented and patent-pending TABMELT® technology, an efficient sublingual drug-delivery system for pharmaceutical use. Vivera believes that this latest technological innovation represents the future of the pharmaceutical industry and comprehensive care for the masses.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2018, Vivera is an industry-disrupting pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for various indications, including opioid deterrence and cessation, non-addictive solutions for pain management, and pharmaceutical and medical device products. The Company comprises six divisions, each with a unique mission working synergistically to support Vivera's core mission of putting patients first.

