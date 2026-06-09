Vivian Health Expands AI Assistant with AI Proposals, Helping Recruiters Source Talent Nearly 12x Faster

New AI-powered sourcing workflow delivers up to 3x higher candidate response rates and builds on Vivian AI Assistant's proven recruiting outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Health, the nation's leading healthcare jobs marketplace, today announced AI Proposals, a new capability within Vivian AI Assistant that helps healthcare recruiters source and engage qualified candidates more efficiently through AI-powered matching and personalized outreach. The feature uses AI to identify top-matching candidates and tailor outreach while allowing recruiters to review, edit, and approve every proposal before it is sent. The result is a faster, more efficient sourcing workflow that gives recruiters more time to focus on building relationships and placing talent.

In beta testing, recruiters using AI Proposals sent proposals nearly 12 times faster, achieved up to 3x higher candidate response rates, and saw up to 1.7x higher proposal-to-application rates.

AI Proposals builds on the success of Vivian AI Assistant, which launched last year to help recruiters automate time-intensive tasks such as candidate messaging, screening, and submission preparation across all job types: travel, permanent, local, per diem, and advanced practice providers. Those capabilities increased application-to-placement rates by up to 15% and drove a 37% increase in recruiter engagement with Vivian's Talent Pool. As recruiters spent less time on administrative tasks and more time sourcing talent, Vivian identified an opportunity to further streamline outbound recruiting with AI Proposals. Together, these capabilities help recruiters work more efficiently across both inbound and outbound recruiting workflows.

"When we launched Vivian AI Assistant, we saw recruiters become significantly more efficient with inbound workflows and spend more time focusing on the jobs that matter most," said Bill Kong, CEO of Vivian Health. "AI Proposals is a natural extension of that shift. It enables recruiters to start with an open position and instantly identify the most relevant candidates from Vivian's marketplace of 2.8 million clinicians. By combining AI with the rich behavioral and engagement signals unique to our platform, recruiters can prioritize outreach to candidates who are most likely to respond and convert, helping agencies fill jobs faster while delivering a more personalized candidate experience."

Vivian AI Proposals as part of the AI Assistant offering is available to all agencies and health systems.

To learn more about AI Proposals, read the full blog post.

About Vivian Health

Vivian Health, a subsidiary of People Incorporated (NASDAQ: PPLI), is the largest online marketplace for healthcare talent, transforming how clinicians find jobs and connect with employers. Featuring intelligent matching, transparent salary information, and the widest selection of opportunities—spanning staff roles, per diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions—more than 2.8 million healthcare professionals turn to Vivian to find their perfect job opportunity. Vivian is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit vivian.com.

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SOURCE Vivian Health