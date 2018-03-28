Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

The ParityPledge asks that companies commit to interviewing at least one qualified woman candidate for every open position, vice president and above, including the C-suite and board. There is no requirement of hiring quotas or deadlines. The ParityPledge is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

"We are proud to make this commitment to continue to work to raise the representation of women at the highest levels of Vivint Solar," said Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater. "Gender diversity creates stronger companies, and the ParityPledge complements our ongoing efforts to achieve gender parity in our organization."

Vivint Solar has a strong commitment to gender parity. In addition to other initiatives, we strive to ensure equal compensation by reviewing salaries at all levels of the company to ensure that women are paid comparable salaries to men in equal positions.

"Parity.org was founded to correct the stark reality of gender imbalance at the very top of companies today," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "We are thankful for organizations like Vivint Solar that are willing to become a role model for change. We believe their public commitment and example will help us realize exponential progress toward reaching parity at the top."

Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about how to get involved with Parity.org should visit http://www.Parity.org.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to gender equality at the highest ranks of business leadership. Parity.org is assembling a founding advisory board of some of the most recognized men and women leaders in business. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With Vivint Solar, customers can power their homes with clean, renewable energy and typically achieve significant financial savings over time. Offering integrated residential solar solutions for the entire customer lifecycle, Vivint Solar designs and installs the solar energy systems for its customers, and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, customers may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Through an exclusive collaboration, Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with Mercedes-Benz Energy home batteries. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

