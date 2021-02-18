Viviscal™ Launches Hair Therapy Line of Mixable Powders Designed to Nourish Hair From The Inside Out

The three variants – Stress Relief, Beauty Rest and Post-Baby – are all formulated with ingredients that help to boost overall hair health, including biotin and marine collagen as well as a proprietary, nutrient-rich Seaweed Complex. Stress Relief helps to promote calm with the inclusion of Ashwaganda, an adaptogenic herb that helps with relaxation. Beauty Rest is formulated with melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate your body's circadian rhythm to promote a healthy sleep cycle. The third variant, Post-Baby, helps to energize new moms with Vitamin B12 and Iron, which play a role in energy metabolism support, and Vitamin E to help fight free radicals. So, no matter a woman's unique needs, Viviscal Hair Therapy can help her to nourish the hair that makes her, fully her.*

Each powder comes in an on-the-go packet that can be added to any hot or cold beverage, making it a seamless addition to any daily routine.

"As self-care routines continue to evolve, Viviscal is excited to launch our newest product line that allows women of all ages to take control of the health of their hair with confidence," said Stacey Ramstedt, Vice President of Specialty Hair Care at Church & Dwight, Inc. "Like your mind and body, hair deserves nourishment from the inside out. Viviscal™ Hair Therapy is the perfect complement to your self-care and wellness routine thanks its convenient, on-the-go individual sachet packaging and can help make a visible impact on the health of your hair."*

Viviscal™ has partnered with a group of experts to educate women on the importance of paying attention to their hair health and how simple changes to one's routine can make an outsized difference in wellbeing. Viviscal's range of wellness experts include Celebrity Hairstylist Mara Roszak, Double-Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Houshmand and Registered Dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, all who have recommended Viviscal to their clients and patients for years.

"As a dermatologist, I have seen many patients who are looking for help when it comes to their hair health. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, I like to tell my patients that it is incredibly important to be proactive and to start caring for your hair health early on," said Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, Double-Board Certified Dermatologist. "I recommend improving your diet, exercising, getting sleep and including a nutritional supplement into your routine like Viviscal™ Hair Therapy, which can provide a helpful boost to maintain healthy hair." *

Viviscal™ Hair Therapy ranges from $29.99- $39.99 and is available now at Viviscal.com, Walgreens and Amazon and will be widely available in other major retailers in February. For more information on Viviscal™ Hair Therapy please visit viviscalhairtherapy.com.

1 Nielsen AOC 52 weeks ending December 26, 2020

2 Existing hair growth

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease

About Viviscal™:

Over the past 25 years, millions of people around the world have discovered the power of the Viviscal Advanced Hair Health products to promote thicker and fuller looking hair. Viviscal™ supplements are backed by more than 25 years of research and development and are clinically proven, drug-free dietary supplements that nourish thinning hair and promote existing hair growth from within. Only Viviscal dietary supplements contain the ground-breaking proprietary marine collagen complex, AminoMar™, developed in the late 1980s based on the research of a Scandinavian professor. For more information, visit Viviscal.com and @Viviscal on Instagram.*

CONTACT:

Lee Nielsen

HUNTER

[email protected]

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.