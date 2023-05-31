vivo Communications Research Institute Introduces New Technology Vision, Hosts 5G Technology Dialogue with Global Partners

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today released its latest communication technology vision, "Bringing you a boundless intelligent world," underscoring the company's ongoing efforts to innovate and support communities in bridging the digital divide. As part of this initiative, vivo Communications Research Institute held its first 5G Talk event, which brought together industry experts to discuss the latest developments in 5G and the potential benefits for consumers.

vivo's Communication Technology Vision

Rakesh Tamrakar, Leading Specialist at vivo Communications Research Institute, hosting vivo's first 5G Talk event with industry experts.

vivo believes that with the commercialization of 5G technology and the steady development of 6G research, communication technology will bridge the physical and digital worlds. With high-speed and reliable networks, communication technology will provide seamless integration between the two worlds, giving rise to new applications, services, and experiences. This will break down the boundaries between people, things, space, and time, leading to a boundlessly connected world that will foster the sustainable development of society.

With this outlook for the future, vivo Communications Research Institute has put forward its latest vision of "Bringing you a boundless intelligent world," which encapsulates vivo's commitment to narrowing the digital divide by providing consumers with the ultimate experience in innovative devices and intelligent connectivity services.

vivo Hosts 5G Tech Talk to Discuss 5G Development and Benefits

vivo held its first 5G Talk event, featuring six industry experts, including representatives from telecom operators, industry associations, and academia. Discussing the benefits of 5G for developing countries, the panelists concluded that enhanced connectivity could provide solutions to infrastructure challenges, such as remote healthcare and education, IoT for agriculture and disaster recovery, and enable new business models. To watch the full 5G Tech Talk, please visit vivo Global YouTube or vivo Facebook.

"At vivo, we are dedicated to making 5G smartphones more convenient, accessible, and affordable, empowering communities to thrive in the new digital landscape," said Rakesh Tamrakar, Leading Specialist at vivo Communications Research Institute. "Our relentless efforts in this area, including our extensive R&D initiatives, have resulted in cutting-edge innovations that are now a part of global 5G standards. By nurturing innovation and collaboration, we believe we can contribute to shaping a boundless, intelligent world where everyone can benefit from advanced telecommunication technologies."

Committed to Bringing Premium 5G Experience to Consumers around the World

vivo has designed a wide range of products ready for the next generation of connectivity, catering to different consumer preferences and budgets. For instance, the powerful X and V series offer some of the slimmest 5G phones on the market, owing to vivo's innovative 3D stacking technology. The recently-launched V27 Noble Black is one of the thinnest curved screen phones in vivo's product portfolio, offering a comfortable grip with a thickness of only 7.36mm and weighing only 182g. These phones also boast exceptional power-saving features, and remarkably reliable connectivity, all backed by years of R&D.

By supporting the development of local 5G networks and communication technologies, vivo hopes to make high-speed connectivity and digital life more accessible and convenient through its diversified 5G devices, ushering in a boundless, intelligent world.

