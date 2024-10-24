vivo Debuts on Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Chinese Brands 2024, Emphasizing Technology and Human Care

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, the 2024 Kantar BrandZ China Gala Event was held in Shanghai, where outstanding Chinese brand builders gathered to discuss how Chinese brands can transform themselves and achieve steady growth in the new era.

On the day, the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Chinese Brands 2024 was officially released, with vivo leading the way as the highest-ranked newcomer, valued at $5.375 billion and ranked 34th. Recognized for its innovation in consumer electronics, 5G communications, artificial intelligence, and other fields, vivo also won the "2024 Kantar BrandZ Inspirational Star of Innovation" award, becoming the only technology company in its category to be honored this year.

As global consumers' desire for new experiences grows, brands are tapping into new areas through investment in new products, scenarios, demographics, geographies, and channels. This year, vivo has already successively launched multiple flagship products, including the X Fold3 series, X100 series, and V series, achieving exceptional market success. Set to continue this momentum, vivo unveiled the X200 series on October 14th, showcasing a comprehensive upgrade encompassing performance, AI, communication, display, and battery life, setting a new standard for high-end flagship smartphones. According to the smartphone market data released by the three major industry analysis institutions, Counterpoint, Canalys, and BCI, from 2021 to 2023, vivo has been the top-selling domestic brand for three years running and also led in market share in the first half of this year, underscoring its market competitiveness and brand influence in the Chinese market.

Technology innovation provides solid support for user-oriented innovation

Long committed to design, imaging, system, and performance, vivo has formed leading technical capabilities. These encompasses cutting-edge innovations such as the BlueLM, BlueChip, BlueOS, BlueVolt, and BlueImage[i], maintaining vivo's industry leadership and strong market performance. Features such as the BlueLM-powered personal assistant "BlueLM Copilot", which quickly understands user intentions and generates AIGC content, or the BlueVolt battery that performs reliably in extreme cold environments, exemplify vivo's commitment to user satisfaction. From capturing live events to filmmaking on the go, vivo's meticulous attention to details provides users with pleasant photography experiences, aiming to infuse joy and happiness to its users. vivo will continue to strengthen its technological investments and breakthroughs to champion user-centric innovation.

Technology lights up a sustainable future

In the new era where technology and humanity intersect, vivo places a greater emphasis on human-centered technology. Aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), vivo targets four major directions for sustainable development: technology sharing, green symbiosis, value creation, and community responsibility. The company is committed to building a more inclusive digital bridge, practicing green development concepts, establishing a mutually beneficial value ecosystem, and contributing to the world's happiness and beauty.

Strive for excellence and deliver surprises

In November last year, vivo launched its self-developed BlueLM for mobile applications. This October, vivo released its brand-new upgraded BlueLM alongside OriginOS 5 at the Developer Conference. With capability enhancements such as in the speech, visual, and multimodal large models, users will experience enriched system-level and scenario-based applications with the BlueLM.

vivo's annual flagship, the X200 series, has just debuted with the convergence of BlueChip, BlueImage, BlueLM, and BlueVolt, bringing surprises to consumers with full power.

Looking ahead, vivo remains committed to leading the industry, focusing on user orientation, and striving to make excellent technology accessible to all, thereby bring a beautiful future to users through the ultimate experience.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is winning more than 500 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.

Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit. vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[i] The availability of these technologies may vary by region.

