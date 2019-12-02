Vivo NEX 3, the Supreme Gaming Tool at the PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals

NEX 3 is the latest addition to vivo's premium flagship NEX series and is designed to showcase the brand's dedication to innovative design and technology, which boost gamer performance even during the most intense mobile gameplay. NEX 3 brings the latest gaming optimization features and upgrades to empower gamers.

Gaming Features Designed to Empower Gamers to Seize the Ultimate Chicken Dinner

NEX 3 provides upgraded gaming features through powerful functions such as the Multi-Turbo Engine, that combines Game Turbo, Center Turbo, Cooling Turbo and AI Turbo to bring gamers a truly immersive gaming experience.

The NEX 3 features a Turbo Mode, which is specifically tailored for PUBG MOBILE. When the function is turned on, it displays optimization features that support HDR + extreme and deliver a stable high frame rate. This is also an exclusive feature to result from the partnership between vivo and PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019.

The phone also features Ultra Game Mode, which turns off messages and alerts, allowing gamers to focus all their attention on winning.

Triple Camera Setup for Breakthrough Mobile Viewing and Premium Photo Experience

On top of impressive gaming features, NEX 3 also fulfills the bezel-less dream with the notch-free Waterfall FullView™ Display and a 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. This delivers an even better viewing experience to gamers.

NEX 3 flexes its superiority in photography with a 64MP Main Camera, which comes with a 13MP Wide-Angle Camera and a 13MP Telescopic Camera. This stunning camera feature ensures HD clarity standard photos can be taken with ease.

Dual Wi-Fi signal networks Provides Smoother Gaming Experience

The dual WLAN Acceleration technology in NEX 3 uses dual WiFi signal networks at the same time to boost network speed, offering smoother performance without jitter or delay. This is vital for gamers, especially when playing PUBG Mobile.

NEX 3 connects 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi and uses advanced algorithms to intelligently assess network status to reduce mobile network delays and increase download speeds. When the Dual WLAN Acceleration technology is enabled, it provides a significantly improved gaming environment.

Powerful Hardware to Support Mobile Experience

NEX 3 increases download speeds up to 1500+Mbps and upload speeds to 140+Mbps. According to lab test, the average latency drop is 25% which allows an even smoother gaming experience.

Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus, and UFS 3.0 high-speed flash memory, NEX 3 provides top of the range computing performance, smooth multitasking capabilities that can increase read and write speeds by 79% over UFS2.1. NEX 3 is also equipped with 8GB+256GB storage.

NEX 3 comes with a 4500mAh battery and supports 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge and C-DRX power-saving technologies that greatly improves the device's overall battery life and allow users to recharge in short time.

