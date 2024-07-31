Vivo Worldwide Productions Taps Harmonic to Power Caliente TV Sports Channel

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS-based Solution Simplifies Media Processing, Playout and Primary Distribution for New Sports Channel in Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Vivo Worldwide Productions is powering Caliente TV, a new sports TV channel in Mexico, with Harmonic's comprehensive playout and distribution solution. Simplifying all stages of media processing, playout and distribution to affiliates and partners, Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS and ProView™ IRD and stream processor ensure an outstanding experience for Caliente TV affiliates and viewers.

"Caliente tasked us with rapidly launching its new linear channel, which ignited our search for a flexible video platform," said Juan Carlos Velazquez, director of Vivo Worldwide Productions. "Harmonic's team of experts exceeded our expectations, enabling us to deploy Caliente TV within two weeks. The Harmonic solution streamlines the full playout to distribution workflow, empowering Caliente TV to focus on reinventing sports coverage. Adopting Harmonic's SaaS solution gives us the flexibility to easily add extra channels and more cutting-edge graphics in the future."

The comprehensive offering from Harmonic provides Caliente TV with a powerful solution for its video workflows. The cloud-based VOS360 platform unifies the entire media processing chain for Caliente TV, including playout, advanced graphics, transcoding and SRT distribution to leading Mexican pay-TV operators. The VOS360 Media SaaS is based on a flexible business model that allows Caliente TV to only pay for what they use. Harmonic's ProView IRD and stream processor supports the reception of broadcast-quality video over the internet, simplifying implementation.

"Vivo Worldwide Productions is a powerhouse for producing live sports content in Mexico, and we're thrilled to have them as a customer," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and America sales, video business at Harmonic. "As one of the only technology providers that offers a complete solution for media processing, playout and distribution, Harmonic is enabling Caliente TV to deliver top-notch live sports viewing experiences with unparalleled agility, resiliency, video quality, security and scalability. Using our award-winning VOS360 Media SaaS and ProView 8100 IRD, Caliente TV can bring exceptional video quality and advanced graphics to its new sports TV channel."

