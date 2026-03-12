VIVOTEK Accelerates AI Innovation Through Network Optix Platform Integration

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), a leading global security solution provider, today announced the integration of its Deep Search Plugin into the Network Optix (Nx) platform, marking another milestone in its commitment to open Video Management System (VMS) ecosystems and Edge AI innovation. The integration enables VIVOTEK's AI cameras to deliver advanced search intelligence directly within the Nx interface, empowering users to operate and investigate incidents without changing their established workflows.

VIVOTEK partnered with Network Optix to integrate its Deep Search plugin into the Nx platform, enabling more efficient video analytics and stronger security.

Through the Deep Search Plugin, users can leverage several advanced search functions:

Scene Search (Post-Search): Allows users to draw Smart VCA rules (intrusion, line crossing, loitering) on recorded video to find events, even if those rules weren't preset for alarms.

Allows users to draw Smart VCA rules (intrusion, line crossing, loitering) on recorded video to find events, even if those rules weren't preset for alarms. Attribute Search: Granular filtering by person/vehicle type, clothing color, and accessories.

Granular filtering by person/vehicle type, clothing color, and accessories. Re-Search: Allows users to select a specific face or body "vector" from initial search results to track the same individual across multiple camera feeds. This feature is scheduled for release in an upcoming update.

"By embedding Edge AI intelligence directly into the Nx platform, we empower customers to accelerate investigations, enhance situational awareness, maximize the value of their existing infrastructure, and improve operational efficiency," said Shengfu Cheng, Vice President of OBM Business Group, VIVOTEK. "As AI adoption in security operations accelerates, interoperability and scalability are essential. This integration reinforces VIVOTEK's commitment to enabling proactive, data-driven security strategies."

"VIVOTEK's Deep Search integration is a strong example of what an open platform enables: giving customers more choice in how they apply Edge AI while staying within the Nx interface and the workflows they already rely on. With the plugin, teams can add VIVOTEK's search capabilities quickly and scale across deployments without adding complexity," said James Cox, VP of Business Development and Marketing, Network Optix.

The plugin is officially listed on the Nx Marketplace, and seamless integration for system integrators and enterprise users. The solution will also be showcased at ISC West this year.

Looking ahead, VIVOTEK will continue expanding its solution integration ecosystem, empowering businesses of all sizes to adopt scalable, AI-driven security solutions across diverse deployment scenarios.

Discover VIVOTEK x Network Optix Deep Search Plugin Integration: https://www.vivotek.com/products/plug-in/network-optix

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.