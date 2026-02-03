VIVOTEK Enhances VORTEX with Generative AI and Safety Detection

Expanding the cloud security ecosystem for faster cross-system integration

TAIPEI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the leading global security solution provider, announced major enhancements to its VORTEX cloud platform, introducing the generative AI-Powered "Think Alert" feature alongside advanced personal safety detection capabilities. These upgrades are designed to enable enterprises and public-sector organizations to strengthen operational resilience, improve risk response, and elevate overall security efficiency.

VIVOTEK’s VORTEX cloud service gains generative AI Think Alert and new personal safety detection, shifting security from reactive to proactive.

To further expand its cloud security ecosystem, VORTEX has also integrated with multiple access control service providers, enabling seamless convergence of video surveillance and access control within a single operations interface. Defined by a platform-centric, scenario-driven, people-first approach, VORTEX delivers contextual intelligence, transforming the cloud into a centralized security command center.

Introducing Think Alert: GenAI for Proactive Security

To address the growing demand for proactive risk detection and real-time notifications, VORTEX launches "Think Alert", a generative AI capability powered by a visual language model (VLM). With natural-language input, users can quickly define alert rules without complex configurations. When predefined conditions or keywords are detected, the system automatically triggers alerts, significantly reducing response time and enabling earlier intervention.

For example, users can set rules such as "someone smoking in this area," "a person walking a dog in the garden," or "a passenger vehicle entering a loading zone." Once a target matches the rule, alerts are issued instantly. By making event setup, search, and analysis as simple as typing, VORTEX identifies critical footage in real time, transforming security from reactive review to proactive, human-centered intelligence.

Vertical Applications: Strengthening Personal Safety with Scenario-Driven AI

For high-risk and operationally demanding environments, VORTEX continues to deepen AI adoption across vertical markets, focusing on personal safety, as VORTEX cameras now support a range of proactive AI protection features, including:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Detection

Automatically identifies whether individuals are wearing safety helmets or reflective vests, while aggregating violation records to support workplace safety audits and regulatory compliance.





Automatically identifies whether individuals are wearing safety helmets or reflective vests, while aggregating violation records to support workplace safety audits and regulatory compliance. Fall Detection

Instantly detects falls or loss of consciousness, helping organizations gain critical time for emergency response.

With 24/7 automated security and real-time alerts, the solution helps reduce workplace risks, shorten incident response times, and create traceable safety records across factories, senior living and social housing, retail, and public transportation.

Access Control and Video Integration: A Platform-Centric Security Ecosystem

VORTEX continues to expand its cloud security ecosystem through partnerships with leading access control as a service (ACaaS) providers, including Brivo, Kisi, and PDK. By unifying video surveillance and access control on a single platform, administrators can instantly correlate access events with video, improving response, remote control, and investigation. This integrated approach addresses siloed systems and complex cross-platform management, accelerating the shift to Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS). The solution is ideal for enterprises, property management, retail chains, and education institutions across diverse deployment scenarios.

One Cloud Platform for Smarter, Safer, and More Sustainable Security

"Security is rapidly moving to the cloud, and organizations are increasingly focused on integrating cloud and edge AI while leveraging ecosystems for cross-domain collaboration and real-time decision-making. With VORTEX as our core cloud service, we are delivering on our vision of 'One Platform, Hybrid Power. Total Control.' By continuously innovating AI security technologies and strengthening partner collaboration, we are expanding the real-world value of cloud security across diverse vertical markets." said Diro Fanchiang, Director of the Product Planning Division at VIVOTEK.

Through a single cloud platform, VORTEX delivers flexible deployment, integrated AI applications, and ecosystem connectivity. By continuously advancing generative AI capabilities and partner integrations, VORTEX empowers organizations to adopt scalable, proactive, and efficient security operations, ushering in a new era of intelligent, secure, and sustainable cloud-based security management.

Product Information:

PPE & Fall Detection: https://www.vortexcloud.com/solution/case/personal-safety

Think Alert: https://www.vortexcloud.com/resource/blog/think-alert

Product Introduction Video:

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.