VIVOTEK Chroma24 AI Cameras Unveil Night in True Color

Securing Critical Sites 24/7 with Edge AI-Powered Night Vision

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the leading global security solution provider, announced the official launch of its Chroma24 low-light full-color AI camera series (hereafter referred to as "Chroma24"), delivering a new security experience defined by "24/7 operation, true color, and clear details." In extremely low-light nighttime environments, Chroma24 features advanced imaging, combining comprehensive upgrades to lenses and image sensors with AI-enhanced imaging technology, to deliver clear, stable, full-color images without the need for infrared or white-light illumination. Ensures clear visibility and accurate details at night, allowing rapid identification of critical details. By eliminating the need for supplemental lighting, the solution provides quiet, unobtrusive protection while also reducing power consumption and minimizing impact on people, ecosystems, and the environment.

Integrating Image Clarity, AI, and Energy-Efficient Technologies to Enhance Security Experience and Operational Efficiency

According to a report by a market research institution, the global security market is projected to reach USD 27.83 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, maintaining strong growth momentum. "Amid the growing rigid demand for intelligent security worldwide, VIVOTEK continues to build user experiences that closely reflect real-world needs, leveraging more than 25 years of expertise in product design and imaging technologies. In response to market trends, VIVOTEK focuses on three pillars: 24/7 clear imaging, Edge AI intelligent computing, and energy-efficient design, driving continuous upgrades in camera technology. By integrating our AI-powered cloud surveillance platform, VORTEX, we not only enhance overall security efficiency but also support sustainability and long-term customer value," said Diro Fanchiang, Director of the Product Planning Division at VIVOTEK.

AI-Enhanced Visual Search with Clear Nighttime Details

Chroma24 breaks through the limitations of traditional surveillance equipment that typically delivers only black-and-white, blurry images at night. Even in low-light conditions, it outputs clear images with true color and extremely low noise, ensuring sharp details in nighttime footage. In dynamic scenes, the system suppresses motion blur and ghosting, while Wide Dynamic Range technology (WDR Pro) balances bright and dark areas. Combined with Deep Search functionality, users can quickly locate key footage by color, person, or vehicle attributes, whether during the day or at night, significantly reducing manpower and time costs.

Cloud Integration for High-Efficiency Intelligent Security

Chroma24 is well suited for environments with insufficient lighting, large coverage areas, or round-the-clock security needs, such as parks, campuses, suburban roads, and critical infrastructure, including factories, warehouses, energy storage facilities, and solar power plants. It reduces the need for manual patrols while improving operational efficiency. The solution also supports hybrid cloud deployment and integration with the VORTEX cloud platform, offering real-time video, event management, and remote patrol capabilities. With VORTEX's generative "Think Search", users can simply enter text to quickly retrieve nighttime footage of individuals across multiple cameras. Currently, Chroma24 is first being introduced in mid-range dome camera models. The series will gradually expand to additional product lines in the future, forming a comprehensive portfolio to meet diverse application scenarios.

Product Information: https://www.vivotek.com/products/network_cameras/turret/vit04a-w

Product Introduction Video: https://youtu.be/e6djCxwfhZg

