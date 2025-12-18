VIVOTEK Powers Smart Security Solutions at a UNESCO World Heritage Resort in Japan

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK has successfully deployed a unified smart security solution across Kitakobushi Resort's properties in Shiretoko, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Japan, enhancing safety, streamlining monitoring operations, and significantly improving overall operational efficiency while preserving the resort's pristine natural environment.

The project highlights how integrated smart security solutions can be effectively deployed in complex, environmentally sensitive resort environments.

VIVOTEK deployed a security solution across Kitakobushi Resort’s properties in Shiretoko, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Japan, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Background

Evolving Resort Operations in Harmony with Nature

Kitakobushi Resort operates multiple distinctive properties in Shiretoko, Hokkaido – a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site since 2005. Their portfolio includes a large resort hotel overlooking the Sea of Okhotsk, a forest retreat, private cottages, and a historic hotel with over 60 years of operation – all showcasing the region's stunning landscapes and local charm.

As Shiretoko grew in popularity, maintaining a consistently safe and comfortable environment across multiple dispersed properties became increasingly important. This demand prompted a comprehensive review of the resort's aging surveillance infrastructure.

Challenges

Towards Smarter, Unified, and More Efficient Video Management

As visitor numbers continued to rise, expectations for safety and operational efficiency increased across Kitakobushi Resort's dispersed properties. The limitations of the resort's aging, siloed surveillance system became particularly evident at its two flagship properties: Kitakobushi Shiretoko Hotel & Resort and KIKI Shiretoko Natural Resort – where modernization became a strategic priority.

The resort faced three critical challenges:

Upgrading aging infrastructure: The resort's existing cameras and NVR had served reliably for many years, but an upgrade became essential to maintain smooth operations.

The resort's existing cameras and NVR had served reliably for many years, but an upgrade became essential to maintain smooth operations. Unifying scattered monitoring operations : With several properties to oversee, each facility's video was previously monitored separately, limiting operational efficiency and making management more complex. The resort wanted to enable remote monitoring, allowing staff to view live footage from anywhere without needing to be on-site.

With several properties to oversee, each facility's video was previously monitored separately, limiting operational efficiency and making management more complex. The resort wanted to enable remote monitoring, allowing staff to view live footage from anywhere without needing to be on-site. Maximizing coverage while controlling costs: Comprehensive coverage across facilities required numerous cameras spanning public spaces, parking areas, and back-of-house operations, yet keeping the system cost-effective remained an important consideration.

The resort sought a solution that could modernize infrastructure, unify operations, and maximize value while achieving smart upgrading within budget constraints.

Solutions

Smart Video Integration for a Safer, More Connected Resort

As a global leading security solution provider, VIVOTEK was selected for its proven reliability, performance, and strong local support in Japan. The solution deployed 58 VIVOTEK network cameras across key areas at Kitakobushi Shiretoko Hotel & Resort and KIKI Shiretoko Natural Resort, with centralized management through two NVR-Pro units powered by System K's SK VMS.

Strategic camera deployment included:

SD9161-H (17 units) : This PTZ camera, installed throughout hotel interiors and parking areas, offers 10x optical zoom and flexible pan-tilt-zoom capabilities. Staff can effortlessly monitor wide areas and zoom in on points of interest in real time — all without leaving the office.

: This PTZ camera, installed throughout hotel interiors and parking areas, offers 10x optical zoom and flexible pan-tilt-zoom capabilities. Staff can effortlessly monitor wide areas and zoom in on points of interest in real time — all without leaving the office. FD9369 (41 units): Compact and discreet, this dome camera was installed mainly indoors, preserving the resort's natural ambiance while delivering reliable, cost-effective performance.

By unifying all 58 cameras into a single management platform, the resort gained complete visibility across both properties. The centralized system streamlines daily monitoring, reduces patrol labor, and enables faster response to on-site needs. Staff can now monitor multiple facilities from a single interface, significantly improving overall operational efficiency.

Result and Customer Feedback

Making Resort Operations Smarter and Guest Experiences Safer

The VIVOTEK solution has transformed resort operations, enabling centralized monitoring, real-time flexibility, and enhanced safety.

Key Improvements:

Streamlined multi-facility management : Staff can now monitor multiple properties from a single interface. This unified system eliminates the need to check each facility separately, simplifying operations and boosting overall efficiency.

: Staff can now monitor multiple properties from a single interface. This unified system eliminates the need to check each facility separately, simplifying operations and boosting overall efficiency. Flexible monitoring with PTZ cameras : The SD9161-H PTZ cameras allow staff to pan, tilt, and zoom in real time from any location, reducing the effort required for routine monitoring.

: The SD9161-H PTZ cameras allow staff to pan, tilt, and zoom in real time from any location, reducing the effort required for routine monitoring. Seamless aesthetic integration : The compact FD9369 dome cameras blend discreetly into the resort's interior, preserving the natural ambiance while delivering reliable performance at a cost-effective price.

The compact FD9369 dome cameras blend discreetly into the resort's interior, preserving the natural ambiance while delivering reliable performance at a cost-effective price. Enhanced safety and guest experience: By combining advanced video technology with centralized management, the resort ensures a safe, seamless, and welcoming experience for both staff and guests.

Customer Insights:

"Based on System K's recommendation, we explored and selected VIVOTEK due to its stability, intuitive interface, and excellent value. VIVOTEK offers strong warranty support, reliable performance, and an easy-to-manage system. Integrating all cameras with the NVR-Pro platform allows us to manage multiple properties in one place, greatly improving daily operations." – Chief Digital Officer (CDO) , Kitakobushi Resort

"VIVOTEK offers an impressive balance of high functionality and affordability. With strong local support and ongoing firmware updates, the system continues to deliver reliability and satisfaction." – Sales Representative, System K (VIVOTEK Distributor)

Learn More: https://www.vivotek.com/news_center/successful_cases/665

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.