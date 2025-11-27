VIVOTEK Wins Two TCSA Awards for Sustainable Impact in Security

Enhancing Governance and Carbon Reduction with AI-Driven Security

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the leading global security solution provider, continues to deepen its commitment to sustainability and has been recognized with two distinctions at the 18th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards: the Silver Award for Sustainability Report for the Information, Communication, and Broadcasting Industry and the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Excellence Award.

VIVOTEK wins two TCSA Awards for Sustainable, accepted by Allen Hsieh, Div Head of CorpComm & Sustainability Office

Facing the challenges of net-zero and climate change, VIVOTEK continues to strengthen its ESG actions by gradually completing its global carbon inventory, actively planning and setting carbon reduction targets, steadily increasing its use of renewable electricity in line with group policies, and advancing scope 3 emissions management.

At the same time, through its "Safety Map" sustainability event, the company is extending the influence of security from communities to natural environments, safeguarding biodiversity while integrating strong governance mechanisms and a supportive workplace culture, striving to be the most trusted security brand worldwide.

"VIVOTEK has published its sustainability report for eight consecutive years, systematically disclosing our achievements in ESG. We use "Concern for Others' Cares" as a catalyst for the brand, addressing both employee well-being and social needs. In 2025, our efforts were recognized as we advanced from Bronze to Silver, which encourages us to keep progressing. We'll continue leveraging AI and cloud innovation to enhance our solutions, and we aim to connect communities with nature to ensure security protects both people and the environment.," said Allen Hsieh, VIVOTEK's Spokesperson and Director of the CorpComm & Sustainability Office."

Advancing Carbon Reduction and Renewable Energy Adoption

Upholding its commitment to environmental sustainability, VIVOTEK has achieved real progress in carbon reduction. In 2024, its greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 13% compared to the base year, and the company is targeting a 30% reduction by 2030. The share of renewable electricity continues to increase, surpassing 50% in 2025. VIVOTEK is also adhering to Delta Group's RE100 commitment and aims to achieve 100% renewable energy usage by 2030.

Technology for Good, Applying Security Expertise to Social Engagement

VIVOTEK is committed to building a safer society and actively promoting social engagement, strengthening the safety of cities and communities through AI and cloud solutions while expanding the influence of its security expertise. In late 2024, the company visited Dachen New Village in Hualien to support environmental safety improvements and cultural preservation. In 2025, the company advanced its efforts to Nantou's Zhonggua River, extending the protection of communities beyond people and public spaces to include the natural environment and the preservation of biodiversity.

Strengthening Risk and Sustainability Governance

VIVOTEK places great importance on sound corporate governance and continues to enhance its governance mechanisms to support long-term development. In 2024, the company established a Risk Management Committee, led by the President, to oversee strategic, operational, and financial risks, achieving a Level 2 result in Taiwan's Corporate Governance Evaluation. In 2025, the company also established a Sustainability Development Committee to oversee and integrate corporate governance, environmental sustainability, and social engagement reporting.

VIVOTEK's two honors at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards reflect strong recognition of its sustainability efforts and serve as motivation for ongoing improvement. Moving forward, the company will work with customers, partners, and employees to promote a safer and more resilient sustainable future.

For more information about VIVOTEK's sustainability actions, please refer to the 2024 VIVOTEK Sustainability Report.

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.