Vivrelle Partners with The William Vale, Bringing Designer Accessories to Guests at Brooklyn's Iconic Hotel

Luxury Membership Club Brings A Curated Collection of Designer Handbags and Jewelry to the heart of Williamsburg

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivrelle, the first-of-its-kind membership club offering access to a curated shared closet of designer handbags, jewelry and accessories, announced today a partnership that brings its collection to The William Vale , a luxury, design-forward hotel in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Expanding on the brand's luxury resort partnerships and to kick off the new year, Vivrelle will provide The William Vale's guests with exclusive access to a rotating selection of designer accessories to enjoy throughout their stay, regardless of membership status.

The partnership introduces an on-property Vivrelle display in the lobby, enabling guests to borrow and style pieces from coveted luxury brands. Whether dressing for an afternoon exploring the neighborhood or headed to William Vale's scenic 22nd floor bar & restaurant, Westlight , guests can elevate their vacation wardrobe with seamless access to luxury accessories at no additional cost. This new partnership is indicative of the hotel's commitment to evergreen offerings year-round for fashion-forward guests.

"We're very excited to partner with The William Vale, an iconic Brooklyn destination that's committed to delivering a luxury guest experience across accommodations and offerings," said Blake Geffen, Co-founder of Vivrelle. "At The William Vale, our curated collection features both neutral, understated bags for walking around the neighborhood as well as bold metallic evening clutches for a night out in NYC. With our vast and versatile closet, we look forward to creating an effortless way to elevate every hotel guest's stay."

"At The William Vale, thoughtful design drives every guest experience. Partnering with Vivrelle allows us to extend that philosophy beyond the room with a fashion-forward amenity that enhances the stay whether guests are exploring Williamsburg or heading up to Westlight for the evening," said William van Wassenhove, Managing Director at The William Vale.

The William Vale partnership marks Vivrelle's continued expansion in the five-star luxury hospitality sector. This latest venture reinforces the company's mission to make luxury seamlessly accessible for travelers and represents a natural extension of the brand's commitment to elevate every guest experience.

About Vivrelle

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun and flexible, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. In a fresh take on the try-before-you-buy model, Vivrelle members are also able to purchase items they love from Vivrelle's closet at exclusive members-only discounted prices. Encompassing the true meaning of a membership club, Vivrelle offers exclusive club perks, further transforming the way consumers experience luxury in everyday life.

About The William Vale

Offering urban sophistication & a personalized hospitality experience in the beating heart of Brooklyn, the 23-story architectural gem features 183 guestrooms and suites replete with a private balcony—an amenity that's nearly unheard of in New York City—allowing guests to enjoy stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn's vibrant surroundings. Blending contemporary design with an urban edge, sweeping city views, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom designer décor, The William Vale's multitude of experiences capture the essence of the vibrant Williamsburg neighborhood, including an award-winning Southern Italian restaurant, Leuca , curated by award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini and NoHo Hospitality Group, stunning rooftop bar Westlight , new all-day bar & cafe Little Fino , the outdoor rooftop Vale Pool —one of the longest outdoor hotel pools in Brooklyn & the 1,500 sq ft private Vale Park, in addition to seasonal luxury programming & elevated wellness experiences ranging from sound bath meditations to outdoor fitness classes & more.

