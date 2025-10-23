Vivun Introduces Ava Assist: Unlocking Capacity for Every Sales Rep

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivun today announced Ava Assist, the newest capability of Ava, the world's first AI Sales Teammate, designed to help sales teams unlock instant capacity and improve execution across every stage of the sales process. Powered by Vivun's proprietary Sales Reasoning Model, Ava Assist empowers sellers before, during, and after their meetings—helping them sell smarter, faster, and better.

"With Ava Assist, we're giving every rep the power to operate at their best throughout the entire sales process," said Matt Darrow, CEO and Co-Founder of Vivun. "Whether preparing for a meeting, navigating a live conversation, or following up afterward, Ava delivers real-time support that unlocks instant capacity for teams and fundamentally changes how selling gets done."

Built for high-velocity sales teams that need more capacity, Ava works side by side with reps to eliminate low-value work and amplify human performance. By combining real-time reasoning, contextual understanding, and multi-modal interaction via text, voice, or avatar, Ava provides proactive support that ensures every rep is prepared, confident, and in control.

By leveraging Vivun's Sales Reasoning Model, Ava understands the nuances of B2B selling, providing contextual guidance that adapts to each opportunity.

Vivun's team of engineers and researchers equipped Ava with scope, memory, and a robust world model capable of delivering expert intelligence. The context engineering transforms LLMs from eloquent mimics into systems that can be trusted in high-stakes environments. Ava customers report saving 6–8 hours per rep each week while doubling their win rate.

"At Gladly, we're embracing an AI-first selling approach, and Ava has been pivotal in accelerating sales cycles and empowering AEs with product knowledge," said Christian Eberle, Head of AI Solutions at Gladly. "It enables sellers to self-serve with technical and strategic insights, freeing our SCs to focus on higher-level strategy. Ava was effortless to set up, quick to train, and immediately understood our brand and product content."

Ava Assist: A New Era of Sales Performance

Ava Assist extends Ava's role as a true AI teammate—not just an assistant or workflow bot—by giving reps the ability to:

Prepare Before Meetings: Conduct account research, understand stakeholder motivations, and role-play discovery conversations with Ava to walk into every meeting prepared and confident.

Conduct account research, understand stakeholder motivations, and role-play discovery conversations with Ava to walk into every meeting prepared and confident. Perform During Meetings: Receive real-time insights, competitor intel, and product answers on the spot while staying focused on the buyer conversation—with the seller able to control whether Ava listens silently or actively engages.

Receive real-time insights, competitor intel, and product answers on the spot while staying focused on the buyer conversation—with the seller able to control whether Ava listens silently or actively engages. Follow Up After Meetings: Get guided next steps and coaching based on the context of the conversation—so deals move forward without administrative delays.

Vivun is offering a 30-day free trial for teams to experience how Ava unlocks capacity across their sales process. Visit Vivun.com/trial to get started.

About Vivun:

Vivun delivers the world's most advanced AI teammate for sales teams — one who automates the critical work required to move complex deals forward. By providing expertise and generating sales-ready outputs that help every rep engage stakeholders, build value, and drive urgency, Vivun empowers sales teams to close more deals, faster.

