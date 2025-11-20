Vivun's AI Sales Agent, Ava™, Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification

Milestone reinforces Vivun's leadership in responsible AI governance and enterprise-grade security

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivun ®, a pioneer in AI-driven sales technology, today announced that its flagship AI Sales Agent, Ava , has achieved full certification under ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the first global standard designed for AI management systems. This achievement demonstrates Vivun's continued commitment to transparency, ethical AI, and rigorous governance practices that ensure trust across its enterprise customer base.

Setting the Standard for Responsible AI

ISO/IEC 42001 provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to design, develop and operate AI systems responsibly—covering governance, risk management, transparency, robust control and lifecycle oversight. The standard reflects industry best practices around ensuring AI is safe, secure, accountable and aligned with organizational values.

"As AI-driven systems become core to enterprise sales, governance and accountability are non-negotiable," said Matt Darrow, Chief Executive Officer at Vivun. "This certification affirms that Ava is not just powerful—it's responsibly designed and transparently managed to protect our customers."

Vivun's certification validates that Ava is developed and maintained under independently audited controls that address bias management, interpretability, resilience, accountability and robust monitoring throughout the model lifecycle—spanning data collection, model training, deployment, ongoing monitoring, updates and retirement.

Built on a Foundation of Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance

"Earning ISO/IEC 42001 certification reinforces Vivun's commitment to trust as the foundation of every AI interaction," said Jamie Brown, Chief Information Security Officer at Vivun. "This milestone reflects our proactive approach to AI governance and extends our proven record of security leadership through SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications."

Why It Matters for Customers

For Vivun's customers and partners, the ISO/IEC 42001 certification brings tangible assurance that Ava is governed against internationally recognized standards for AI systems, offering:

Transparency & Accountability : Clear governance frameworks around how Ava's models are designed, trained, evaluated and monitored.

: Clear governance frameworks around how Ava's models are designed, trained, evaluated and monitored. Risk-Aware AI Development : Formalized processes to identify, assess and mitigate risks across the entire AI lifecycle—including ethical, operational, and security dimensions.

: Formalized processes to identify, assess and mitigate risks across the entire AI lifecycle—including ethical, operational, and security dimensions. Security & Resilience : Built on Vivun's existing security controls (SOC 2, ISO 27001) with added oversight specific to AI systems.

: Built on Vivun's existing security controls (SOC 2, ISO 27001) with added oversight specific to AI systems. Independent Validation: Certification conducted by the accredited body Schellman Compliance, LLC, confirming that Vivun's AI management system meets the stringent requirements of ISO 42001.

About Vivun

Vivun delivers the world's most advanced AI teammate for sales teams — one who automates the critical work required to move complex deals forward. By providing expertise and generating sales-ready outputs that help every rep engage stakeholders, build value, and drive urgency, Vivun empowers sales teams to close more deals, faster.

About ISO/IEC 42001

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world's first international standard for AI management systems, establishing requirements for organizations to ensure AI systems are created, deployed and maintained responsibly—with robust governance, transparency, safety, security, interpretability and ethical oversight at the core.

