Viwoods Debuts AiPaper Reader C With Color Display, Ushering in Artificial Intelligence for E-Ink Reading

The Color E-Ink Pocket Device Incorporates Built-in AI, Turning Reading Into an Intelligent, Two-Way Dialogue.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viwoods today announced the official launch of the AiPaper Reader C, a groundbreaking color E-Ink device that integrates artificial intelligence directly into the reading experience. The product was launched on December 4, 2025. It is available through Viwoods' official website, Amazon and authorized retailers.

The AiPaper Reader C introduces a revolutionary approach to digital reading with its color E-Ink display. Featuring a dedicated AI key, it enables users to interact with content (ask questions, translate, or summarize) without ever leaving the page. With its slim 6.7mm profile and lightweight 140g body, it is truly pocket-sized—perfect for reading and learning on the move. Together, these features deliver optimal clarity and a convenient and comfortable reading experience.

Why AI Matters in A Modern Reading Flow

Modern knowledge workers operate in short windows of attention—on commutes, in airports, between meetings and lectures. These minutes are easily lost to friction: switching apps to look up terms, translating paragraphs, and filing notes that are never revisited.

AI delivers the most value when it meets focused attention enabled by E-ink.

The experience can be described as a loop: Read Anywhere → Read with AI → From Reading to Learning.

Read Anywhere: paper-like clarity in sunlight, comfortable at night, truly mobile at 140g.

Read with AI: voice-to-AI, screenshot-to-answer and always-on connectivity so questions do not pile up.

From Reading to Learning: one-tap saving that turns sessions into an accumulating personal knowledge archive.

Technical Specifications & Features:

Advanced Display & Design

Pocket-friendly design at 140g and 6.7mm thickness

6.13-inch E-Ink Kaleido 3 color display with 150 PPI resolution

One-Tap Voice AI Assistant

Dedicated AI key for instant voice queries (up to 60 seconds)

Real-time voice-to-text conversion with intelligent reasoning

Resolves learning and daily life questions through natural dialogue

Smart Screenshot Analysis

Capture any content while reading - text, code, or charts

AI recognizes context and provides summaries & key insights

Delivers instant analysis, translation, and explanations

Knowledge Base

Save reading insights or AI answers directly to your personal knowledge base

Browse saved entries by time or name, with full flexibility to reorganize

Quickly share a saved item or an entire knowledge folder with just a single tap

Pricing and Availability:

The Viwoods AiPaper Reader C is now available for order at USD 349, with sales commencing Dec. 4, 2025. Customers can purchase directly through the official Viwoods EU website, Amazon and authorized retailers. Regional availability and shipping timelines may vary.

About Viwoods:

Viwoods is a technology company committed to advancing the way people read, learn, and think. Through human-centered design and cutting-edge E-Ink innovation, the company develops devices that support deep focus in an increasingly distracted world. Viwoods products combine thoughtfully engineered hardware with intelligent software to deliver seamless and productive digital reading experiences. By reducing cognitive load through interactive AI, Viwoods empowers students, professionals, and lifelong learners to engage with content more effectively and build lasting knowledge.

AiPaper Reader C - Read Better, Be Better.

