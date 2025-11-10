Viwoods AiPaper Reader Brings On Page AI to E Ink

Built for focused review with an ultra slim form, on page answers, and reliable 4G on the move.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viwoods is delighted to introduce the AiPaper Reader, a 138 g Android ereader that brings on page AI assistance to close reading. The lightweight, ultra slim design supports extended sessions and reading on the move. Professional and academic readers can verify terms, summarize figures, or translate clauses in place, then save the result with its citation. With built-in 4G for mobility and Wi-Fi for local networks, access to books and saved answers continues across commutes and campuses.

Viwoods AiPaper Reader

AiPaper Reader keeps readers focused by resolving questions directly on the page. Instead of stopping to look things up, readers can ask for clarification or summaries without breaking concentration.

The device features a 6.13‑inch E Ink Carta 1300 display at 300 ppi, with a low‑reflectance cover and adjustable front light for clear reading day or night. Weighing 138 g and measuring 6.7 mm thick, it runs Android 16 with select app support, 4G, and Wi‑Fi 2.4G/5.0G connectivity. Physical page‑turn buttons provide reliable control, and a dedicated AI key—placed conveniently near the bottom right—accepts voice queries up to 15 seconds.

AI assistance happens seamlessly within the reading view. Readers can select a paragraph, figure, formula, or code block and hold the AI key for a brief voice command, or type a prompt. A concise answer then appears beside the selected text, offering plain‑language explanations, summaries, translations, or comparisons. Any exchange can be saved to the Knowledge Base with one tap, keeping context and source excerpts for easy reference later.

Key Functions

AI Key for one tap voice to AI

Press and hold to record up to 15 seconds, then release to submit so an answer appears beside the selected passage.

Reading screenshot to AI

Tap the floating window to capture and crop a specific area, then request analysis, summary, translation, term comparison, or key point extraction. Results are anchored to the cited passage.

One tap save to Knowledge Base

Tap the Knowledge Base icon, confirm a folder name, and save the exchange. Each entry records the question, the response, the linked excerpt or image, and a timestamp.

Knowledge Base organization and sharing

Entries can be viewed by date or title, folder names can be changed, and items can be shared or exported.

"AiPaper Reader is a pocket E Ink reader with on page smart Q and A. It answers beside the text, so long documents are easier to grasp and turn into usable notes. We designed the workflow to keep the page primary and bring assistance only when invited," said Neil, the product lead at Viwoods.

"AiPaper Reader summarizes, translates, and searches in place, then carries that clarity into notes and briefs. Each clarification keeps a reference to the selected passage so it can be reused with confidence," said Shell, the director of marketing at Viwoods.

Pricing and Availability

AiPaper Reader (monochrome) is priced at USD 279. Sales begin Nov. 10, 2025, on the Viwoods official site, the Viwoods EU site, and Amazon. Regional availability and shipping timelines may vary.

About Viwoods

Viwoods develops paper-like tools for reading and note-taking, including digital paper tablets, compact E Ink readers, and EMR styluses. Products combine low-glare displays with clear, calm software to support sustained reading, annotation, and organized recall for professional and academic use.

Website: https://viwoods.com

Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/viwoods/

SOURCE Viwoods