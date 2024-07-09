ViX's 'PREMIUM WITH ADS' APP NOW AVAILABLE TO CHARTER'S SPECTRUM TV CUSTOMERS, IN TIME FOR CONMEBOL COPA AMÉRICA AND UEFA EURO SEMIFINALS AND TITLE GAMES

The World's Leading Spanish-Language Streaming Service Included for Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino Customers for No Additional Cost

STAMFORD, Conn. and MIAMI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., and TelevisaUnivision today announced the new ad-supported premium subscription version of ViX, "Premium with Ads," is now available at no additional cost to Spectrum customers who have access to Univision as part of their Spectrum TV Select or Mi Plan Latino packages. Through the companies' new multi-year agreement, customers can immediately begin streaming the 17,000 hours of premium original series, movies and live sports currently available on ViX – including this week's CONMEBOL Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals and title games – with limited ad load, in addition to the full library of on demand content spanning all genres.

TelevisaUnivision (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

"The addition of ViX's Premium with Ads to our Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino plans will enable our customers to watch even more premium Spanish-language content as part of their Spectrum video service," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. "By working with our programming partners to include streaming apps like ViX in our video packages at no extra cost, we continue to evolve our new video paradigm with extraordinary additional value for customers."

Through ViX's ad-supported premium tier, subscribers can enjoy the streaming service's full original content slate, including the latest series "Lalola," "El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar," "El Gallo de Oro" and "De Viaje con los Derbez"; hit movies "Es por su bien," "Radical" and "¿Quieres ser mi hijo?," and the most anticipated new releases coming this summer and fall, including "Chiquis Sin Filtro" and "Y Llegaron de Noche." ViX subscribers will also have access to the best soccer content all year long, including Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the United States, UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club competition in the world, and more.

"With our new ViX offering living alongside TelevisaUnivision's full linear channel lineup, Spectrum customers have access to an unprecedented amount of Spanish-language content across all genres," said Mike Angus, Executive Vice President of Global Distribution Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. "ViX continues to see significant growth, and we're thrilled to partner with Spectrum in furthering our mission of serving the massive U.S. Hispanic audience, leading the industry in revolutionizing the accessibility and value of Spanish-language content."

Spectrum TV Select and Mi Latino customers can learn more and activate their ViX Premium with Ads subscription by creating an account at no additional cost at www.spectrum.com/get-vix. In addition to ViX "Premium with Ads," Spectrum provides its video customers with access to TelevisaUnivision's networks, including Univision, UniMás, TUDN, Galavisión, TL Novelas, FOROtv, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

