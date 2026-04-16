Vizrt AI Keyer kills the green screen and creates virtual scenes in any environment

The Vizrt AI Keyer maximizes engagement and expands possibilities with virtual scenes anywhere, advancing Vizrt's AI-native platform for visual storytelling

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizrt, the AI platform for visual storytelling, today announces the launch of its AI Keyer, expanding the possibilities and accessibility of virtual and extended reality (XR) scenarios.

Vizrt AI Keyer

The Vizrt AI Keyer enables background switching and augmented reality (AR) graphics insertion in every space, whether indoors or outdoors. The secure, proprietary solution is trained extensively on real-world footage across environments and lighting conditions to recognize human shapes as foregrounds, and separates backgrounds seamlessly, so talent can move around while being locked into the virtual scene.

"Creating XR environments typically demands large infrastructure investments and requires specialized skills for daily operations. The Vizrt AI Keyer removes all these constraints, so high-quality virtual scenes and AR graphics become a reality for live productions of every size," says Edouard Griveaud, Senior Product Manager at Vizrt.

The Vizrt AI Keyer's extensive capabilities bring AR into any environment, whether it's inserting remote speakers into a global town hall environment, switching the visual location of a presenter in a news segment, or creating a completely virtual ad wall behind a player in a post-match interview.

Without needing green screens, complex lighting setups, and time-consuming chroma keying, production teams can find new ways of engaging audiences and maximizing sponsorship value from anywhere.

Introducing AI capabilities to simplify visual storytelling

For over a decade, Vizrt has embedded AI in features for many of its industry-leading solutions across sports, media and entertainment, enterprise, and content creation. Now, Vizrt is bringing AI to the forefront of its innovations, to support and improve live production workflows and democratize high-quality, complex media technology tools.

"AI is transforming the world, and the creative industries are no exception. At Vizrt, we have been on this journey for years, embedding intelligence into our solutions, empowering storytellers, and delivering real, measurable impact for our customers," says Rohit Nagarajan, CEO of Vizrt. "That is not a vision for tomorrow. That is happening today. The Vizrt AI Keyer is the latest proof point of our relentless commitment to innovation. Putting breakthrough technology in the hands of every creative, at every level, everywhere in the world."

From eliminating green screens to enabling intelligent, agent ‑ driven workflows across live production, Vizrt is redefining how stories are created, scaled, and experienced.

See it live at NAB! (Booth N2161)

At NAB, Vizrt will showcase its AI-native approach to revolutionizing viewer experiences and engagement. With dedicated spaces and immersive experience areas for sports, media and entertainment, and enterprise, Vizrt experts will discuss how diverse outcomes can be achieved with the right partner and solutions.

Intelligent media asset management, AR data-driven graphics, studio automation, and the launch of the Vizrt AI Keyer to create virtual environments anywhere: see it live at the North Hall, booth N2161.

Learn more about how to create virtual scenes anywhere: https://www.vizrt.com/products/vizrt-ai-keyer/

Notes to Editors

About Vizrt

Founded in 1997, Vizrt is a leading viewer engagement platform and a trusted expert in live production technologies for the Media & Entertainment, Sports, Enterprise, and Content Creator industries.

Vizrt's software-defined, cloud-ready and AI-integrated solutions are the foundation for a new era of storytelling, enabling creators to streamline workflows and enhance content delivery. It offers solutions for every component of live production, from real-time data-driven graphics and studio automation to intelligent media asset management and cloud-based productions.

Vizrt, and its subsidiary NDI, employs over 600 people globally, enabling thousands of organizations worldwide, from colleges and corporates to the largest names in news and sports, to deliver visually immersive experiences to billions of people daily. For more information, visit https://vizrt.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958619/Vizrt_AI_Keyer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958618/5921464/Vizrt_Logo.jpg