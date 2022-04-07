VIZSLA SILVER ANNOUNCES FILING OF PANUCO TECHNICAL REPORT

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 1, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") containing a maiden mineral resource estimate on the Company's Panuco silver-gold project. The Technical Report has an effective date of March 1, 2022 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Tim Maunula, P.Geo., Principal Geologist, T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc and Kevin Murray, P.Eng, Manager Process Engineering, Ausenco.

The Technical Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and is also available on the Company's website (www.vizslasilvercorp.ca).

Qualified Person

The independent Qualified Person for the Resource Estimate is Tim Maunula, P.Geo., Principal, T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who has reviewed and approved the contents of this release. The independent Qualified Person for Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing is Kevin Murray, P.Eng, Manager Process Engineering Ausenco. In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

