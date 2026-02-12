VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES SECURITY AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") today provided a further update on the situation in Concordia and the steps it is taking to support the affected families and its colleagues. The Company also reaffirmed its adherence to best practices in safety and governance as it acts in the long-term interests of Vizsla Silver and its stakeholders.

"This is an incredibly painful time for the families of our colleagues, for our team and for the community of Concordia," said Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "We stand with the families and are doing what we can to support them, while also looking after our colleagues during this difficult period."

The Company regrettably confirms that five colleagues remain unaccounted for. It recognizes the uncertainty and difficulty this continues to create for their families, for its employees and for the broader community. Vizsla Silver remains focused on supporting affected families and staying closely engaged with the relevant authorities as efforts continue. Vizsla Silver is in direct contact with affected families and is providing practical and financial assistance, as well as access to appropriate support services. Company representatives will continue working closely with families to meet their evolving needs. In addition, Vizsla Silver is supporting its Mexico and Canada-based teams with access to grief counselling and flexible work arrangements.

The safety and security of Vizsla Silver's employees and contractors remains a top priority. Since inception Vizsla Silver has made significant investments in security and risk management, with active leadership oversight including regular site visits. While specific security measures require a degree of confidentiality, the Company wishes to advise that it works with experienced, internationally recognized security advisors and continuously assesses conditions across its operating areas. Decisions are informed by ongoing monitoring and intelligence, and the Company acts with the highest degree of caution based on the information available at the time.

In addition to cooperating fully with Mexican authorities as their investigation and search continues, the Company is thoroughly reviewing the circumstances surrounding recent tragic events. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Company will comment only on confirmed information as it becomes available and will not engage with unfounded rumors or speculation. Vizsla Silver operates in compliance with applicable Mexican and Canadian laws. A zero-tolerance approach is maintained toward bribery, corruption, extortion, and any form of unlawful or unethical conduct.

The Company advises that work on the Panuco project continues while site operations remain suspended. Much of the near-term advancement of the Panuco project is engineering-based and can be conducted remotely, and that work is progressing as Vizsla Silver advances toward its key milestones. The Company remains committed to responsibly developing the Panuco district over the long term and maintaining its investment in the community of Concordia.

Mr. Konnert added, "We are taking the steps necessary to navigate this period responsibly. We will continue to support the affected families and our team, remain fully engaged with the relevant authorities, and ensure safety continues to guide all decisions. At the same time, we remain committed to safeguarding the long-term value and strength of Vizsla Silver to benefit all stakeholders and the community of Concordia."

