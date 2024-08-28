VIZSLA SILVER CONFIRMS EXCEPTIONAL CONTINUITY OF HIGH-GRADE SILVER AND GOLD THROUGH ONGOING INFILL DRILLING AT COPALA CENTRAL

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from twenty-two new drill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported drilling, designed to infill near-surface Indicated Mineral Resources, has confirmed high-grade mineral continuity where initial mining is likely to occur during the first two years of production at Copala central.

Highlights

Figure 1: Plan map of recent drilling centered on the Copala structure. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 2: Inclined longitudinal section for Copala structure with drillhole pierce points and location of the recently discovered historic adit on Copala. The section is 1x along strike to 1.4x along the dip to compensate for the average 46-degree dip of Copala. The black dash outlines represent Copala 3 sitting on the hanging wall of Copala. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 3: Cross section showing Copala structure, Cristiano, Copala 3, and Tajitos veins with completed drilling. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

CS-24-381A returned 6,270 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 6.25 metres true width (mTW) (3,698 g/t silver and 41.20 g/t gold) Including 10,634 g/t AgEq over 3.22 mTW (6,304 g/t silver and 69.47 g/t gold)





(3,698 g/t silver and 41.20 g/t gold) CS-24-375 returned 1,212 g/t AgEq over 14.20 mTW (978 g/t silver and 4.56 g/t gold) Including 2,447 g/t AgEq over 0.41 mTW (1,775 g/t silver and 11.80 g/t gold) And, 1,911 g/t AgEq over 0.57 m TW (1,500 g/t silver and 7.74 g/t gold) And, 6,983 g/t AgEq over 1.42 m TW (5,894 g/t silver and 22.97 g/t gold) And, 1,850 g/t AgEq over 0.37 m TW (1,580 g/t silver and 5.85 g/t gold)





(978 g/t silver and 4.56 g/t gold) CS-24-377 returned 1,083 g/t AgEq over 10.00 mTW (895 g/t silver and 3.81 g/t gold) Including 4,669 g/t AgEq over 2.00 mTW (3,915 g/t silver and 15.69 g/t gold)





(895 g/t silver and 3.81 g/t gold) CS-24-380 returned 2,554 g/t AgEq over 13.30 mTW (1,861 g/t silver and 12.20 g/t gold) Including 6,037 g/t AgEq over 4.36 mTW (4,463 g/t silver and 28.02 g/t gold) And, 4,863 g/t AgEq over 1.14 mTW (3,190 g/t silver and 27.80 g/t gold)

(1,861 g/t silver and 12.20 g/t gold)

"Infill drilling at Copala continues to highlight excellent precious metals continuity," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "Our recent infill campaign focused on upgrading resources within the area designated for the first two years of potential production. Not only has this program been successful in demonstrating continuity of high grades but has also expanded the local high-grade footprint closer to surface. Based on these results, we have commenced an additional +5,000 metre program designed to both extend resources outboard of the current MRE and to upgrade additional inferred resources at Copala. This additional drilling is expected to be completed in late September."

The precious metals dominant Copala structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800 m to the east of the Napoleon Vein. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 83.3 Moz AgEq at 573 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 48.3 Moz AgEq at 476 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick (please refer to our Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Allan Armitage, Ben Eggers and Peter Mehrfert, dated February 12, 2024 and to Vizsla's press release dated January 8, 2024). Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~65° in the southern sector).

Exploration and Resource drilling at Copala has traced mineralization along ~1,770 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. The recently completed infill program at Copala central consisted of 10,172 metres in 33 holes. The program was designed to convert near surface indicated mineral resources in the central portion of the main Copala structure into the measured resource category. The twenty-two infill holes reported herein were drilled at approximately 25 metre centers from pre-existing holes and successfully confirm high-grade precious metals continuity along the main Copala structure. Based on recent mapping with the aid of LiDAR, Vizsla discovered a historic mine adit on surface at Copala central. This, in combination with 3D interpretations of drilling data, supports the potential for resource expansion up dip from the previously reported CS-24-356 hole containing visible gold (see press release dated June 26, 2024). This prospective area for resource expansion is estimated to measure approximately 120 x 200 metres and hosts the possibility for additional near-surface target areas located along strike of Copala and above the intersection between the Copala and Cristiano veins. To test this target, Vizsla has commenced an additional +5,000 metre drill program designed to both expand resources outboard of the current MRE and to convert inferred resources into higher confidence categories (see press release dated August 21, 2024). The +5,000 metre expansion-infill program is expected to be completed in late September.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)



CS-24-365 346.50 352.50 6.00 4.10 395 2.37 527 Copala



Includes 351.00 352.50 1.50 1.03 1,160 6.77 1,533





CS-24-365 360.00 361.30 1.30 1.15 1,950 9.08 2,415 Copala



CS-24-368 340.90 342.30 1.40 1.40 2,372 9.06 2,797 Copala 3



Includes 340.90 341.70 0.80 0.80 3,950 15.60 4,694





CS-24-368 349.90 351.65 1.75 1.75 567 2.64 702 Copala 3



CS-24-368 363.00 364.40 1.40 1.40 171 0.76 209 Copala



CS-24-368 367.20 368.50 1.30 1.30 175 0.80 216 Copala



CS-24-369 318.75 319.75 1.00 0.90 94 0.66 132 Copala 3



CS-24-369 334.00 342.00 8.00 5.80 493 2.14 599 Copala



Includes 334.00 334.40 0.40 0.29 950 4.76 1,200





Includes 339.25 340.20 0.95 0.69 2,701 10.03 3,165





CS-24-370 196.50 198.00 1.50 1.40 191 1.02 245 Copala



CS-24-371A 218.80 225.25 6.45 4.60 235 1.45 317 Copala



CS-24-372 300.00 307.70 7.70 7.50 517 2.45 644 Copala



Includes 303.00 304.40 1.40 1.36 1,821 6.23 2,096





CS-24-372 311.20 314.40 3.20 3.00 1,166 5.12 1,422 Copala



CS-24-373 185.05 189.00 3.95 2.75 435 2.96 605 Copala



Includes 185.05 186.00 0.95 0.66 941 6.66 1,326





CS-24-374 198.90 201.70 2.80 2.30 532 3.92 761 Copala



Includes 200.05 201.00 0.95 0.78 1,120 8.78 1,638





CS-24-375 290.85 308.35 17.50 14.20 978 4.56 1,212 Copala



Includes 291.70 292.20 0.50 0.41 1,775 11.80 2,447





Includes 294.00 294.70 0.70 0.57 1,500 7.74 1,911





Includes 304.20 305.95 1.75 1.42 5,894 22.97 6,983





Includes 307.90 308.35 0.45 0.37 1,580 5.85 1,850





CS-24-376 221.70 226.65 4.95 4.00 627 4.32 875 Copala



Includes 224.10 225.50 1.40 1.13 1,500 6.84 1,847





CS-24-377 280.10 292.10 12.00 10.00 895 3.81 1,083 Copala



Includes 289.70 292.10 2.40 2.00 3,915 15.69 4,669





CS-24-378 211.95 216.15 4.20 3.95 1,663 12.09 2,366 Copala



Includes 214.15 216.15 2.00 1.88 2,988 22.02 4,271





CS-24-379A 209.50 213.15 3.65 3.40 592 4.20 835 Copala



Includes 211.90 213.15 1.25 1.16 1,280 8.96 1,796





CS-24-380 278.10 293.80 15.70 13.30 1,861 12.20 2,554 Copala



Includes 281.75 286.90 5.15 4.36 4,463 28.02 6,037





Includes 290.65 292.00 1.35 1.14 3,190 27.80 4,863





CS-24-381A 219.60 226.50 6.90 6.25 3,698 41.20 6,270 Copala



Includes 220.60 224.15 3.55 3.22 6,304 69.47 10,634





CS-24-382 309.70 320.60 10.90 10.20 438 2.64 584 Copala



Includes 312.00 312.55 0.55 0.51 1,970 11.70 2,618





Includes 314.35 316.70 2.35 2.20 910 5.26 1,199





CS-24-383 No Significant Values Copala



CS-24-384 252.95 254.40 1.45 1.40 460 2.41 589 Copala



CS-24-385 337.05 338.20 1.15 1.10 558 6.00 931 Copala 3



CS-24-385 348.70 354.00 5.30 5.00 426 2.01 529 Copala



Includes 348.70 349.40 0.70 0.66 2,090 9.58 2,577





CS-24-385 359.65 370.40 10.75 9.70 349 1.86 449 Copala



Includes 369.00 370.40 1.40 1.35 1,235 5.40 1,505





CS-24-386 257.00 257.55 0.55 0.55 152 1.16 220 Copala



CS-24-387 314.65 315.50 0.85 0.85 332 2.58 484 Copala



CS-24-388 No Significant Values Copala 3



CS-24-388 352.75 361.45 8.70 6.40 396 1.44 462 Copala



Includes 352.75 353.55 0.80 0.59 688 3.11 845





Includes 354.95 355.25 0.30 0.22 5,920 17.85 6,646







Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 91% for silver and 94% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Copala vein (see press release dated August 16, 2023).

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala and Copala 3 veins.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-24-365 404,844 2,586,892 653 275.6 -66.3 372.0 CS-24-368 404,912 2,586,771 680 261.4 -54.0 387.0 CS-24-369 404,834 2,587,004 596 236.1 -64.0 349.5 CS-24-370 404,744 2,586,875 615 251.1 -55.1 223.5 CS-24-371A 404,744 2,586,875 615 253.3 -69.8 240.0 CS-24-372 404,834 2,587,004 596 255.6 -66.8 330.0 CS-24-373 404,701 2,586,892 595 280.2 -73.9 196.5 CS-24-374 404,702 2,586,892 595 288.4 -78.6 216.0 CS-24-375 404,834 2,587,004 596 251.8 -62.5 336.0 CS-24-376 404,724 2,586,986 595 222.7 -67.4 249.0 CS-24-377 404,834 2,587,004 596 250.8 -57.9 318.0 CS-24-378 404,724 2,586,986 594 239.0 -68.0 237.0 CS-24-379A 404,724 2,586,986 594 256.6 -64.6 231.0 CS-24-380 404,843 2,587,004 596 258.8 -55.7 304.5 CS-24-381A 404,724 2,586,986 594 242.1 -73.2 237.0 CS-24-382 404,834 2,587,004 596 244.8 -66.7 343.5 CS-24-383 404,758 2,587,035 597 249.8 -52.4 271.5 CS-24-384 404,759 2,587,035 597 257.0 -55.0 271.5 CS-24-385 404,912 2,586,770 680 269.7 -47.9 381.0 CS-24-386 404,759 2,587,035 597 250.8 -59.0 277.5 CS-24-387 404,848 2,587,120 573 244.0 -42.4 331.5 CS-24-388 404,843 2,586,892 653 239.1 -60.1 372.0

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 17,856.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

On January 8, 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Panuco which includes an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq (please refer to our Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Allan Armitage, Ben Eggers and Peter Mehrfert, dated February 12, 2024 and to our Company´s press release dated January 8, 2024).

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 380,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2024, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +45,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP., Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

