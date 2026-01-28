VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON MEDIA-REPORTED SECURITY INCIDENT AT THE PANUCO PROJECT

News provided by

Vizsla Silver Corp.

Jan 28, 2026, 18:08 ET

NYSE: VZLA     TSX: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") reports that ten individuals have been taken from its project site in Concordia, Mexico. The incident is currently under investigation, and information remains limited.

Local authorities have been notified, and the Company's crisis management and security response teams are actively engaged. The Company's immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the individuals involved.

As a precautionary measure, certain activities at and near the site have been temporarily suspended.

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca 

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES 2025 YEAR-END SUMMARY AND 2026 OUTLOOK

VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES 2025 YEAR-END SUMMARY AND 2026 OUTLOOK

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or...
VIZSLA SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS AT COPALA WITH GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING

VIZSLA SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS AT COPALA WITH GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Public Safety

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics