Vālenz Health® Appoints Vince Cole as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced healthcare executive to accelerate growth and guide the company's next phase of expansion

RADNOR, Pa., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vālenz Health® today announced the appointment of Vince Cole as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Valenz helps employers, insurers, and members lower medical costs and improve care quality by simplifying and managing self-funded health plans through a single integrated system. The company continues to reimagine how cost, quality, and transparency come together to improve the member experience.

Cole draws on more than three decades of executive leadership experience spanning healthcare services, insurance, and global enterprise transformation. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ontellus, where he led the nation's largest technology-enabled medical and legal records retrieval business. Prior to that he served as CEO, Americas, of professional services firm Charles Taylor; and CEO, Americas, of publicly traded Crawford & Company, the world's largest provider of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industries. Earlier in his career, Vince held executive positions at Activa Medical, Aggio Medical, Genworth Financial, and General Electric.

"Valenz is entering an exciting new phase of growth from a position of strength and confidence in the vision," said Hank Mannix, Investment Partner at Kelso & Company, the private equity sponsor of Valenz. "Vince brings deep experience operating at scale, a proven ability to drive organic growth, and a strong track record of building high-performance teams in dynamic and complex industries."

"I am honored to join Valenz at such a pivotal moment," Cole said. "The company has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to expand impact, strengthen partnerships, and continue delivering on its mission to support strong, vigorous, and healthy lives for all."

Cole's appointment follows an intentional and thoughtful succession process aimed at positioning the company for its next phase of growth and expansion. He succeeds Rob Gelb, who will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Valenz Board of Directors. During his seven and a half years at Valenz, Gelb led the company's successful transformation through meaningful organic growth alongside the acquisition and integration of eight businesses.

About Vālenz Health®

Vālenz Health® is the platform to simplify healthcare — the destination for patients, payers, providers, and plans to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With fully integrated solutions, Valenz engages early and often to execute across the entire patient journey — from member experience to payment integrity, provider quality, and plan performance. With America's largest cost, quality and utilization data set, we create greater transparency, flexibility, and cost containment — empowering members and employers with the information they need for smarter, better, faster healthcare. For more information, visit valenzhealth.com.

About Kelso

Kelso is a North American-focused middle-market private equity firm founded on the principles of partnership and alignment of interest championed by Louis Kelso, the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Since 1980, Kelso has raised more than $17 billion in capital commitments across 11 funds and has completed more than 140 investments. For more information, please visit www.kelso.com.

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SOURCE Vālenz Health®