VLS Environmental Solutions Bolsters West Coast Expansion with the Acquisition of IDR Environmental Services

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions ("VLS"), a leading provider of sustainable waste management and environmental solutions, today announced the acquisition of IDR Environmental Services, a trusted Los Angeles, California-based provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste solutions. The acquisition further strengthens VLS' position as a premier provider of sustainable solutions.

IDR Environmental Services is a strategically located 10-day hazardous waste transfer facility in Azusa, CA (Los Angeles) with expertise in hazardous and non-hazardous waste management for a comprehensive list of industries, including manufacturing, medical, government, education, and commercial real estate.

IDR will complement VLS' existing logistical 10-day operations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Tijuana, as well as hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and logistics solutions in Quartzsite, Phoenix, and Tijuana to create a comprehensive platform for industrial, government, and commercial customers. Together, these additions enhance VLS' ability to deliver innovative, compliant, and cost-effective waste solutions.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive environmental solutions across the West Coast," said John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions. "IDR Environmental Services has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and customer service, and together we will accelerate growth, expand our capabilities, and create new opportunities for our employees, partners, and clients. I'm proud of what our teams have accomplished independently and even more excited about what we will achieve together. We are thrilled to welcome the IDR team to the VLS family."

"This is an exciting opportunity for IDR Environmental Services to join VLS and strengthen its logistical and waste processing network," said Dawn DeVroom, Former Owner/COO and appointed VLS Operational Transitional Lead Consultant for VLS. "This merger is about execution and opportunity. By integrating our operational strengths, systems, and talent, we are creating a more agile, efficient, and scalable organization."

"This merger represents a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy and a powerful alignment of complementary strengths," said Richard Espinoza, Director of Business Development. "By bringing our teams, technologies, and customer relationships together, we are expanding our network and creating greater value for our clients."

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is one of the nation's largest, private providers of environmental and sustainability solutions. The company operates four divisions:

Non-Hazardous Waste Services : Offers innovative solutions for landfill diversion, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration, ensuring efficient and sustainable waste processing.

: Offers innovative solutions for landfill diversion, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration, ensuring efficient and sustainable waste processing. Hazardous Waste Services : Specializes in the management, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials using advanced technologies, such as fuel blending and waste sequestration, and strict safety protocols to protect the environment and ensure compliance.

: Specializes in the management, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials using advanced technologies, such as fuel blending and waste sequestration, and strict safety protocols to protect the environment and ensure compliance. Rail Services : Provides comprehensive railcar cleaning, light and heavy repair, and field services for railcars transporting chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, with a focus on safety and efficiency.

: Provides comprehensive railcar cleaning, light and heavy repair, and field services for railcars transporting chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, with a focus on safety and efficiency. Marine Services: Delivers advanced barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free services for chemical solvents and petroleum products, emphasizing environmental responsibility and operational excellence.

With over 1,500 employees across more than 50 locations, VLS is committed to delivering innovative, compliant, and sustainable solutions.

