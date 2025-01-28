VLS Environmental Solutions Pioneers Pallet Recycling Program, Turning Waste Into Renewable Energy

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions, a leader in sustainable waste management, has announced its innovative Pallet Recycling Program, an initiative designed to repurpose discarded pallets into clean, renewable energy sources. This breakthrough program offers significant environmental and economic benefits for manufacturers and industrial businesses across industries.

At our South Carolina facility, a customer is unloading used pallets for recycling. The wood from these pallets will be processed into Alternative Engineered Fuel, showcasing how innovative solutions reduce waste and drive environmental progress.

Revolutionary Recycling Process

At the heart of the program is an advanced five-step recycling process. Wooden pallets are collected from businesses, metal components are removed, and the wood is shredded into sawdust. This sawdust is then converted into Alternative Engineered Fuels (AEFs), providing clean, efficient energy for demanding industrial applications such as cement and lime kilns.

"Our new Pallet Recycling Program is more than just a solution—it's an investment in a sustainable future," said Keith Cordesman, President of VLS. "This initiative exemplifies our commitment to finding innovative ways to help our clients reduce waste and meet their environmental objectives. It's a win for businesses, their communities, and the planet."

Benefits for Manufacturers and Industries

The program targets manufacturers and industries that frequently encounter the challenge of managing outdated or damaged pallets. By partnering with VLS, businesses can divert waste from landfills, achieve cost savings on disposal, and enhance their sustainability practices.

"This initiative isn't just about recycling pallets; it's about creating opportunities," explained Doug Dugan, Regional Vice President. "With this program, we're addressing a pervasive waste problem and delivering eco-friendly, cost-effective alternatives to traditional disposal methods. It's a game-changer for our partners and the environment alike."

By opting for pallet recycling, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint significantly. Each recycled pallet contributes to cleaner energy production, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions while offering a tangible example of environmental responsibility.

A Commitment to Efficiency and Impact

The careful integration of efficiency at every step of the recycling process ensures the program maximizes the use of resources while minimizing waste. "Every detail, from metal removal to sawdust conversion, has been designed with impact in mind," said Chad Paul, Director of Sales. "Every pallet we process contributes directly to a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow. It's a simple, effective solution to a significant environmental challenge."

Driving Results for Clients

For businesses wanting a seamless solution that aligns with their zero landfill goals, the Pallet Recycling Program represents a reliable and impactful choice. "For our clients, the program provides a hassle-free way to tackle their sustainability objectives," added Justin Duncan, Account Manager. "They also see meaningful cost savings, making it an attractive and effective option for both their bottom line and their environmental commitments."

Shaping a Sustainable Future

VLS Environmental Solutions is proud to put sustainability at the forefront of its operations. By turning waste into renewable energy, the Pallet Recycling Program embodies the company's vision for a circular economy where nothing goes to waste.

To learn more about VLS's Pallet Recycling Program or to explore how it can benefit your business, visit vlses.com.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in sustainability solutions, with three divisions providing industry-leading services. The company's Waste Services division provides customized waste processing solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration. The company's Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products, including chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, and comprehensive repair services for certified full-service repairs, tank car qualifications, and maintenance. The company's Marine Services division offers state-of-the-art barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free facilities for various chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. VLS has over 1,200 employees in 40+ locations across North America. For more information about VLS, visit https://www.vlses.com/.

SOURCE VLS Environmental Solutions