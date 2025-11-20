VLSI EXPERT Selects Innatera Spiking Neural Processors to Build Industry-Led Neuromorphic Talent Pool

Hands-on courses will be powered by Pulsar microcontrollers across universities and professional programs

DELFT, Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innatera, the leader in brain-like neuromorphic computing for ultra-low-power intelligence at the sensor edge, announces its supply-led collaboration with VLSI EXPERT, a leading semiconductor training, skilling, and up-skilling organization in India and the United States. The agreement brings Innatera's Pulsar neuromorphic platform into VLSI EXPERT's industry-recognized educational programs, enabling students and professionals to gain hands-on experience with event-based computing.

Together, the companies aim to create broad awareness around this exciting technology and unlock its potential for real-world applications, driving a multiplier effect for neuromorphic adoption across the world's fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem.

"Innatera is a trailblazer in bringing neuromorphic computing to the real world," says Puneet Mittal, CEO and Founder, VLSI EXPERT. "By adopting Innatera's Pulsar chip to build our RISC-V powered neuromorphic platform, we are opening a new frontier in semiconductor and VLSI education – bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world chip innovation. This initiative will enable thousands of developers – hobbyists, professionals, and students – to engage hands-on with this innovative technology and experience how intelligent hardware is conceived, designed, and realized – learning not just how to design chips, but how to design intelligence itself. Together, we'll accelerate the pace of innovation by empowering the developers and product builders who will shape the future of intelligent electronic systems."

Under the agreement, VLSI EXPERT will purchase and deploy Innatera's Pulsar chip and build development kits that will power new hands-on training modules, technical demonstrations, and lab exercises within VLSI EXPERT's curriculum. These will be delivered across universities, research centers, and professional skilling programs, helping engineers understand how neuromorphic processors enable ultra-low-power, real-time sensing in devices ranging from wearables and IoT sensors to industrial automation and smart cities. The initiative represents one of the first global structured neuromorphic education pipelines, creating a future-ready workforce that is familiar with next-generation compute architectures.

"Neuromorphic computing has shifted from research labs into real products, and the developers who understand it first will shape the next wave of AI innovation," says Sumeet Kumar, CEO of Innatera. "We're thrilled to have VLSI EXPERT as a customer, as our collaboration expands access to our Pulsar-based platform and builds the talent that unlocks its potential. This is how ecosystems grow: through shared knowledge and hands-on experience. Our collaboration will create a new generation of engineers ready to build a smarter world with brain-inspired computing."

Innatera's Pulsar neuromorphic microcontroller and Talamo SDK bring brain-like, ultra-low-power intelligence to the sensor edge. By enabling real-time inference without the cloud, Innatera empowers developers to build smarter, more efficient devices across consumer, industrial, and IoT applications.

