Innatera Signs Joya as ODM Customer, Bringing Neuromorphic Edge AI into Everyday Connected Products

Partnership will deliver ultra-low-power intelligence for next-gen consumer, IoT, and smart home devices

DELFT, Netherlands, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innatera, the leader in brain-like neuromorphic computing for ultra-low-power intelligence at the sensor edge, today announced that Xiamen Joyatech Co., Ltd. ("Joya") has become its first Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) customer. Through this collaboration, Innatera's processors will be embedded into a new generation of Joya-designed consumer electronics, IoT, smart home, and lifestyle devices. Recognized for its innovation and execution in bringing complex electronics to market, Joya will leverage this technology over the next year to bring products to market that react instantly, use dramatically less power, and keep user data on-device, delivering a step-change in intelligent user experience.

"Today's announcement marks yet another step in Innatera's commercialization journey," says Sumeet Kumar, CEO of Innatera. "By partnering with Joya, we're enabling a new generation of consumer devices that can sense, understand, and respond in real-time, with unprecedented energy-efficiency. Joya has built an outstanding reputation for translating new technologies into beautifully engineered consumer-ready products. By uniting its industrial design and productization muscle with Innatera's neuromorphic compute, we're making ambient, on-device intelligence practical for the next wave of connected products."

For Innatera, partnering with a trusted, globally experienced ODM such as Joya is a major step toward accelerating mainstream adoption of neuromorphic edge AI. As part of the collaboration, Joya will leverage over two decades of electronics design and product development experience – spanning industrial design, mechanical engineering, electronics R&D, and production management – to integrate Innatera's technology into customer programs. With a global footprint and a track record of delivering finished products at scale for leading multinational electronics and consumer brands (including Bosch, P&G and Honda), Joya provides a full ODM pathway from concept to mass production, enabling fast design-in and high-volume deployment of devices powered by Innatera's processors.

Liao K e, Founder of Joya, says: "Innatera's neuromorphic processor Pulsar, combined with their complete SDK, development tools, and ready-to-integrate application architectures, gives our design teams a new power-performance envelope to build in. With brain-like processing on-device, we can design products that are always aware, instantly responsive, and dramatically more efficient. Together with Joya's proven expertise in end-to-end design and manufacturing, this means shorter development cycles and faster paths to market – without compromising user experience. For our customers, it means longer battery life, greater privacy, and products that are more intelligent and blend into our environments effortlessly."

Innatera's neuromorphic processors use brain-inspired Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) to process information only when meaningful events occur, just like neurons firing in the brain. Instead of analyzing every data point continuously, the chip only processes relevant events, enabling real-time response with a fraction of the power required by traditional AI. This event-driven approach allows devices to sense, understand, and act locally, without relying on the cloud, delivering faster reactions, stronger privacy, and dramatically longer battery life for edge AI products.

Want to add real-time, ultra-efficient intelligence to your next device? Contact Innatera to explore ODM design-ins and see how neuromorphic computing can level up your product roadmap.

