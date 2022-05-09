VMD Corp Promotes Gregg Leone to Chief Growth Officer

New Role Underscores Company's Commitment to and Investment in Growing Its Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, a leading provider of cybersecurity, agile engineering, and critical infrastructure protection to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced that it has promoted former Executive Vice President of Business Development Gregg Leone to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately.

"Since joining VMD five years ago, Gregg has been instrumental in our growth helping us go from a small to a mid-sized contractor while also deepening our customer and partner relationships and helping us to attract top talent," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said. "We are glad to have created this new role for Gregg and are looking forward to his continued leadership and effectiveness."

Leone has more than 20 years of government IT contracting experience with particular expertise in leadership, strategy, and portfolio management. For the past five years as the Executive Vice President of Business Development, Gregg has been responsible for VMD's corporate development and strategy, major capture strategy and activities, and corporate marketing and communications efforts.

In his new role, he will continue to be responsible for business development, marketing and sales, as well as strategic planning, solution development, strategic partnerships, proposals and more. Gregg will also be responsible for ensuring and managing VMD's growth through metrics like revenue, social ROIs, and employee engagement. He will report directly to Ms. Malhotra.

"I am incredibly excited to be taking on this new role and honored by the trust and recognition placed in me by the entire VMD leadership team," Leone said. "Together, we have accomplished a lot at VMD and as our business continues to transform, I look forward to doing even more together to grow the business, the portfolio and our relationships with existing customers."

Prior to joining VMD, Gregg was a Vice President at CACI International where he led the Federal and Civilian Information Technology business with over $800 million in new growth at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and other mission customers. He has a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Integrated Science and Technology from James Madison University.

To learn more about VMD and its entire accomplished leadership team, visit www.vmdcorp.com.

