VMD CORP TO DELIVER PASSENGER AND BAGGAGE SCREENING SERVICES AT ORLANDO SANFORD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp (VMD), an Xcelerate Solutions Company, has been awarded a 5-year contract to deliver passenger and baggage screening services at Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) as part of the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

VMD is a leading provider of airport security services to help secure our nation's critical infrastructure and travel. In Sanford, VMD will perform passenger and baggage screening security services for passengers using the latest technology to stay ahead of evolving threats. VMD will also secure designated security areas and facilitate security training.

"Throughout the country, our teams have ensured the safety of millions of passengers departing from airports; we look forward to providing the same level of security excellence at Sanford." VMD's President Vivek Malhotra said. "Our primary goal as a company is to keep the nation safe. We are excited to add the Orlando Sanford Airport to our critical infrastructure portfolio, where we can apply our extensive aviation security expertise and continue making travel more secure."

About VMD

VMD, an Xcelerate Solutions Company, is a leading defense and national security company that delivers critical infrastructure protection, enterprise vetting and analysis, strategic consulting, and digital and cybersecurity solutions. Since 2002, VMD has been a Safety Act-designated company with a proven track record of excellence in aviation operations and throughout the SPP. VMD is a trusted partner to the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Communities. To learn more about SPP, privatization, or VMD, an Xcelerate Solutions Company, please visit www.vmdcorp.com.

