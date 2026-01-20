VMG Partners Elevates Longtime Leader Robin Tsai to Managing Partner, to Co-lead Alongside Mike Mauzé

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VMG Partners ("VMG"), a growth equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs building transformative consumer brands and technologies, today announced the appointment of Robin Tsai to Managing Partner. Tsai will co-lead alongside VMG Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mike Mauzé.

"At VMG, we are committed to developing exceptional leaders from within, and Robin's appointment formalizes the leadership role he has long played at the firm," said Mauzé. "Robin's investment expertise and deep alignment with VMG's long-term vision will continue to propel our mission of supporting innovative companies as they grow into category-defining brands."

Mauzé and Tsai have worked together for nearly two decades to build VMG into a leading growth equity platform for both consumer and technology companies. Over that period, they have collaborated across multiple fund cycles and market environments as the firm expanded its portfolio.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me and honored to lead VMG alongside Mike," said Tsai. "Our partnership is built on shared values, collaboration, and a long-term commitment to founders, and I'm excited to continue supporting outstanding teams as they build enduring businesses that span generations."

In addition to Tsai's promotion to Managing Partner, VMG has also announced the promotions of McConnell Smith to General Partner, Consumer and Angad Hira to Partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

"McConnell and Angad each exemplify the leadership, rigor, and long-term commitment that define VMG," said Mauzé. "McConnell has played a pivotal role in expanding our investment strategy, helping build new verticals that are now core to the firm, while Angad's leadership and deep institutional knowledge have been instrumental in strengthening our operating foundation as we continue to grow."

Smith joined VMG in 2016 and has led several of the firm's breakout investments, including GHOST and [solidcore]. Hira joined the firm in 2010 as a member of the investment team and has consistently demonstrated exemplary judgement and leadership. In his expanded role, Hira will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer while assuming additional responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

About VMG Partners

VMG Partners was founded in 2005 to identify and support the growth of innovative companies into iconic brands that span generations. Headquartered in San Francisco, the firm invests through its two core funds, Consumer and Technology, and is guided by the thesis that progress and innovation will prevail over the status quo. VMG specializes in enterprise and founder partnerships that drive successful investments, mergers and acquisitions across beauty and personal care, food and beverage, health and wellness, pet, and technology that powers operational excellence for consumer brands. For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www . vmgpa rtn ers.com .

