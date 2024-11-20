VMS BioMarketing Changes its Name to Momentum Life Sciences, Reinforcing its Commitment to Patient Engagement

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing, a leading provider of patient engagement solutions, today announced its name change to Momentum Life Sciences. This strategic decision reflects the company's profound impact on patients and its integral role within the evolving healthcare landscape.

The name change comes at a pivotal time for the biopharmaceutical industry, as companies increasingly prioritize patient engagement to enhance the patient experience and improve treatment outcomes.

Momentum Life Sciences will continue to build upon the legacy of VMS BioMarketing, leveraging its proven solutions and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company has delivered over 10 million patient and healthcare provider (HCP) engagements across more than 100 specialty brands.

Momentum will continue to provide its core patient engagement, provider engagement and in-home care solutions, including the award-winning OneVoice™ solution. OneVoice™ integrates technology, advanced analytics, and behavioral science to deliver a tailored blend of human and digital interactions, providing data-driven, high-touch support across the entire care journey.

"Momentum Life Sciences better connects to our core values, our positive impact on patients, and our expanding role in the evolving patient support ecosystem," said Andrea Heslin Smiley, President and CEO of Momentum Life Sciences. "It represents our dedication to creating momentum for patients and driving positive change in the healthcare landscape."

Momentum Life Sciences is committed to investing in patient engagement innovation in two key areas:

Evolving Patient Support Infrastructure: Streamlining support services by transitioning to a single-point-of-contact (SPOC) model for HCPs and patients, enabled by customized technology and data integrations. Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI): Leveraging AI to personalize patient interventions, extract patient insights, and automate workflows to maximize HCP and patient engagement.

"The patient and HCP experience has become a crucial piece of commercial strategy, particularly with the rise of specialty therapies," said Ernie Ross, Senior Vice President of Market Access at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Momentum Life Sciences truly helps patients be seen and heard, serving as a vital bridge between patients and providers. Their new name perfectly captures both their incredible momentum in patient support and their higher purpose within our healthcare ecosystem."

The name change to Momentum Life Sciences is effective immediately. The company's new website is www.momentumls.com.

