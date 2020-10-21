VMS BioMarketing Named to Best Small & Medium Workplaces List for 2020 by FORTUNE® Magazine and Great Place to Work®

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing – a leading provider of nurse-led patient and HCP engagement solutions – announced today it has been named a Fortune® 100 Best Small & Medium Workplace for 2020. This is the second time the company has earned the honor, following other accolades as a top workplace for women, for giving back to the community and as a fastest growing company.

VMS BioMarketing

This recognition comes at a time when VMS is doubling down on its investment in data-driven, technology enabled solutions to support patients and health care providers to drive better health outcomes. "Teams that are passionate about empowering patients and health care professionals combined with a company culture that attracts the best talent have been pivotal to our success and what fuels all our innovative work in the biopharma industry," says VMS principal and co-founder Neal Rothermel.

To determine the Best Small and Medium Workplaces, Fortune's partner Great Place to Work® analyzed feedback from an anonymous survey taken by over 189,000 U.S. employees of Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations.

According to the anonymous survey, 96% of staff members said VMS is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

100% of employees say when you join VMS, you are made to feel welcome

98% said people here quickly adapt to changes needed for our organization's success

98% said VMS customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent"

The survey is a ranking of top employment environments with between 100 and 999 employees. See the complete list at https://fortune.com/best-small-workplaces/2020

VMS is continually looking for new team members who are passionate about empowering patients and health care professionals to join a rapidly growing organization and exciting company culture.

About VMS BioMarketing:

VMS BioMarketing is a leading provider of nurse-led patient and HCP engagement solutions focused on empowering patients and health care providers through education, training and ongoing health coaching. For more than 20 years, VMS has provided the high-touch, personalized support necessary to ensure patients successfully start and stay on therapy, leading to better health outcomes. On behalf of our biopharma partners, we currently deliver 1M+ patient and health care provider engagements a year in-person and virtually through our network of 800+ nurse educators nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.vmsbiomarketing.com.

