VMS Solutions Enhances TKG Taekwang's Production Planning Capabilities, Achieving Fourfold Improvement in Planning Speed

MOZART 3.0 strengthens line-level rescheduling and urgent order responsiveness

FAIRFAX, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, announced that global footwear manufacturer TKG Taekwang has gone live with MOZART 3.0, VMS Solutions' advanced production planning solution. The deployment enables TKG Taekwang to respond more flexibly to increasingly complex make-to-order manufacturing environments.

TKG Taekwang is a leading global manufacturer with more than 50 years of expertise in footwear development and production. The company operates a worldwide manufacturing network serving major global sports brands and specializes in high-value footwear products.

As production orders and manufacturing requirements continue to diversify across the global footwear industry, the importance of production planning capable of rapidly reflecting multiple constraints—including manufacturing sites, line operations, production capacity, and delivery schedules—has increased significantly. However, TKG Taekwang faced challenges in centrally managing production plans across multiple manufacturing sites because its legacy planning systems had been operated independently by individual subsidiaries. Even when only specific production lines required replanning, the entire production plan had to be regenerated, resulting in longer planning cycles and significant manual effort to incorporate detailed shop-floor conditions.

By adopting MOZART 3.0, TKG Taekwang can now centrally manage production plans across multiple manufacturing sites and subsidiaries within a single planning environment. The solution also enables selective replanning of only affected production lines when operating conditions change. In addition, MOZART 3.0's planning engine and interactive editing capabilities provide the flexibility needed to reflect complex production constraints.

MOZART 3.0 also helped streamline planning processes tailored to the characteristics of footwear manufacturing. Previously, managing mappings between product classifications and production criteria was complex and labor-intensive. With MOZART 3.0, production operating conditions and mixed-product manufacturing rules can now be managed more intuitively, reducing the burden of master data management.

The solution's interactive planning capabilities let planners review system-generated plans on screen and adjust them based on real shop-floor conditions. By automating many tasks that previously required manual adjustments, MOZART 3.0 improves overall planning efficiency.

Following the deployment of MOZART 3.0, execution speed for major planning scenarios improved by approximately four to five times compared with the previous environment. The ability to simultaneously generate plans for multiple subsidiaries while selectively replanning only required production lines significantly reduced planning lead times. Manual workload for planners was also reduced by more than 50 percent.

TKG Taekwang stated that improvements in planning speed and the introduction of selective replanning capabilities have enhanced overall production planning efficiency. The company also cited greater flexibility in adjusting planning priorities and detailed conditions according to actual operating requirements as a key benefit of the solution.

A spokesperson for VMS Solutions said, "This deployment demonstrates how global footwear manufacturers can improve operational flexibility by integrating planning across multiple manufacturing sites and selectively replanning only where necessary. Through MOZART 3.0, VMS Solutions will continue to help manufacturers streamline production planning processes and respond quickly to rapidly changing manufacturing environments."

About VMS Solutions

VMS Solutions is a global provider of AI-powered Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software for manufacturing. Its flagship platform, Mozart 3.0, helps manufacturers optimize supply chain planning, production scheduling, and factory operations through advanced optimization and digital twin technologies. For more than 25 years, VMS Solutions has supported leading manufacturers across semiconductor, electronics, automotive, consumer packaged goods and other industries. Learn more at www.vms-solutions.com.

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SOURCE VMS Solutions