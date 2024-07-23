VMX 2025: Festival of the HeARTS Sets Direction for Animal Healthcare in 2025 and Celebrates the Art and Science of Veterinary Medicine January 25 - 29 in Orlando, FL

New in 2025: NAVC Launches New VMX Club and Year-Round Education Packages

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to an art festival theme that celebrates the art and science of veterinary medicine and the animals at the heart of it all, the 42nd annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) kicks off January 25, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Presented by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. It offers nearly 1,000 hours of continuing education, the award-winning VMX Expo Hall featuring all that's new in veterinary medicine and world-class entertainment. As the first veterinary conference of the year, VMX sets direction for the industry where new innovations and products are introduced and launched. From the most popular pets to sea lions, kangaroos and cows, VMX covers the entire animal kingdom.

The first veterinary conference of the year, VMX sets direction for the industry where new innovations and products are introduced. Post this VMX 2025: Festival of the HeARTS is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global veterinary conference

"Animals today are living longer, better quality lives and veterinary professionals from all over the world come to VMX each year to learn what's new and to perfect their skills and knowledge so they can keep our pets and all animals healthy and happy," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "While VMX is known for providing the best continuing education from world-renowned leaders in veterinary medicine and serving as the launchpad for the latest innovations in veterinary medicine, VMX is also an amazing show that is unlike any other medical conference! We know that it takes so much more than years of schooling to do what veterinary professionals do every single day. VMX 2025's Festival of the HeARTS celebrates the emotion and the art behind the science, taking VMX and veterinary care to yet another level of excellence."

Medicine is science, caring is an art form

VMX 2025's Festival of the HeARTS will showcase all types of art forms – many with a surprising animal twist – alongside state-of-the-art advances in veterinary medicine. Attendees will have opportunities to learn, be inspired and to express themselves through all types of art forms, from music and performance art to traditional galleries, exhibitions and even culinary art.

VMX Club Experience - New in 2025!

VMX 2025 will continue to be offered at $125 for early bird pricing and introduce for the first time new special benefits including priority access to education sessions and entertainment, priority booking at host hotels and exclusive access to the VIP Club Lounge where they can relax, snack, work and enjoy special concierge services to enhance their experience. Also new is the VMX+ Year-Round Education Package which provides discounts on NAVC continuing education programs and subscriptions including VMX Virtual, VetFolio online learning and more.

Education Sessions

VMX 2025 will present education and scientific sessions in a variety of formats: classroom lectures, The HeART Studio - a unique combination of art and craft projects that uniquely interact with scientific education, hands-on workshops, Meet the Professor Lunches and Masterclasses. The VMX 2025 Program is live this week, featuring nearly 1,000 hours of Continuing Education and hundreds of program tracks. A sample of sessions include:

Popular Pets

Oh No, the Bulldog Is Blue - Managing the Brachycephalic Crisis

Do Dogs Really See in Black & White? Facts and Myths About Animal Vision

Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) Updates

How the Heck Do You Care for the "Miniature Pig"?

Aquatics

Aging Gracefully Beneath the Waves: Navigating Medical Issues in Seals, Sea Lions, and Sea Otters

From Shore to Survival: The Medical Management of Stranded Marine Mammals

Behavior

"What's Love Got To Do With It?" Exploring Human-Directed Aggression in Cats

Why Dogs Fight - Think "Couples Therapy"

"Mee-OWW!" How the Senses Influence Feline Aggression

Exotics

Turtley Awesome: Adventures in Sea Turtle Veterinary Medicine

Macropod 101: Wallabies & Kangaroos Can Keep You Hopping

Farm Animals

Trotting Through the Nutrition Assessment in Horses

Bringing Up Baby: Raising Kids and Lambs with Success

Somebody Poisoned My Cows, Doc; Toxic Plants Found in Hay

And More!

When Cancer Becomes an Emergency

Trauma Cases: Which Cases Are Surgical Emergencies?

Neurological Disease? Acupuncture!

Old Dog, New Murmur: Deciding When to Start Treatment for Mitral Valve Disease

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Efficiency in Veterinary Practices

COVID -19 in Nursing Homes: How Veterinary Medicine Helped Turn the Titanic

Ketamine "Not Just the Cat's Me-Out" - As an Adjunct in Balanced Analgesia

Award-winning Expo Hall

Veterinary professionals can learn about and engage with the industry's latest products and innovations at the Expo Hall and explore the New Product Gallery. The exciting VMX Pet Pitch Competition, where startups introduce their products and services in a highly-anticipated, shark-tank style event, will return for its eighth year.

Register

NAVC will continue to offer its $125 early bird registration pricing through Oct. 31, 2024. Veterinary and veterinary nurse/technician students, as always, may attend for free, and guest registration is also available. VMX will also be offered virtually. Click here for VMX 2025 registration information.

Credentialed media may attend VMX for free, in-person or virtually. For more information on how to register, contact [email protected] .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community