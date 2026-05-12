VNET to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 26, 2026
News provided byVNET Group, Inc.
May 12, 2026, 08:00 ET
BEIJING, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, or 8:00 PM Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
For participants who wish to join the call, please access the links provided below to complete the online registration process.
English line:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054823-igj5ty.html
Chinese line (listen-only mode):
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054824-q1g6uk.html
Participants can choose between the English and Chinese options for pre-registration above. Please note that the Chinese option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, each participant will receive an email containing details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a conference call passcode and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 3, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
US/Canada: 1 855 883 1031
Mainland China: 400 1209 216
Hong Kong, China: 800 930 639
International: +61 7 3107 6325
Replay PIN (English line): 10054823
Replay PIN (Chinese line): 10054824
About VNET
VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.
Investor Relations Contact:
Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.
Share this article