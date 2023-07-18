VNUE, INC'S LIVESTREAM PLATFORM STAGEIT PRESENTS CELTIC THUNDER HOME ENTERTAINMENT SERIES, FREEDOM & NATIONS-LIBERTY

FEATURING FIVE CONSECUTIVE LIVE SHOWS OF IRISH SINGING GROUP, CELTIC THUNDER

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest-running and most innovative ticketed livestream platforms, VNUE, Inc's (OTC: VNUE) STAGEIT will livestream the Home Entertainment Series, "Freedom & Nations – Liberty" - Stories of Freedom, featuring the celebrated Irish singing group, Celtic Thunder July 25-29, 2023.

Hailing for Dublin, Ireland, Celtic Thunder is a singing group and stage show known for its eclectic, theatrical style live experiences. Each member is a powerhouse in both solo and ensemble performance. The singers are backed by the Celtic Thunder Band, known for the use of dramatic set pieces, visual effects, and highly choreographed staging. The stage set resembles an ancient stone pathway suggestive of those referenced in Celtic lore.

Beginning Tuesday July 25, StageIt will exclusively livestream five consecutive shows by Celtic Thunder @ 5:00pm PST / 8:00pm EST. Each show will be unique from the others, leading up to the grand finale on Saturday, July 29. All the performances will feature songs old and new, celebrating the group's common Celtic heritage.

Tickets available at https://www.stageit.com/CTLive.

"The power and joy of Celtic Thunder is an experience like no other," says StageIt CEO Lou Mann. "We are so proud to share this series of shows on our platform and connect people across the world with links to the Emerald Isle."

Celtic Thunder is hailed as Billboard magazine's Top World Music Artist, and had the Top World Album in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2015 respectively. The support from legions of fans all over the world have made Celtic Thunder the highest-grossing act on the StageIt livestream platform.

For more information on Celtic Thunder, please visit their website at Celticthunder.com.

About StageIt

StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE, Inc, is the most well-known ticketed live streaming platform connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE in 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt continues its mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. StageIt provides a platform for artists and creators to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com

About VNUE, Inc

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, performers, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its instant content distribution platform Set.fm, exclusive license partner DiscLive Network, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT). VNUE also operates StageIt, one of the most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

