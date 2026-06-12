VOC Partners Completes Recapitalization of Lehigh Street Self-Storage Asset

News provided byVOC Partners
Jun 12, 2026, 08:38 ET
Transaction returns capital to original investors and resets the asset for long-term institutional ownership
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOC Partners, LLC, a real estate private equity firm specializing in self-storage investments in Pennsylvania and beyond, today announced the completion of a recapitalization of its Lehigh Street self-storage property. The transaction recapitalized the asset at $15.2M and returned 42% of the original invested capital to existing partners, while retaining the facility under VOC.
The recapitalization refinanced existing debt and brought in new equity capital, creating a liquidity event for the original investors. VOC maintains operational control through its operating partner, Budget Store & Lock, a Top 50 U.S. self-storage operator.
"This recapitalization does exactly what we set out to do: return capital to the investors who backed us early, on terms that reflect the value we've created, without exiting an asset that continues to appreciate at a significant rate," said Drew Lewis, Managing Partner of VOC Partners. "Lehigh Street is an anchor for our strategy to build and acquire facilities in a manner that creates a resilient proximity strategy in the Lehigh Valley. Our investors get liquidity and optionality, and the asset continues to deliver on VOC's strategic objectives."
The property, located in a strong trade area in Whitehall, is 100% climate-controlled and features 713 rentable units across its 81,500 NRSF. It has achieved 58% physical occupancy since opening its doors in Q2 2024. Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Akerman LLP and Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba, PC; fund administration is handled by Fleming Fund Services.
The Lehigh Street recapitalization aligns with VOC's broader strategy of acquiring, developing, and operating self-storage assets with institutional underwriting discipline and best-in-class operational rigor through its tech-enabled platform.
About VOC Partners
VOC Partners, LLC is a Delaware-based real-estate investment platform focused on institutional self-storage assets across the Mid-Atlantic. Anchored by its "Proximity Strategy" and exclusive partnership with Budget Store & Lock, VOC combines operational excellence, technology integration, and disciplined underwriting to drive predictable, scalable results.
Media Contact:
Public Relations
VOC Partners, LLC
+1 (484) 821-5240
[email protected]
www.vocpartners.io
This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Any offering of interests will be made only to accredited investors through confidential materials and in accordance with securities law
SOURCE VOC Partners
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