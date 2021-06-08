Vocalcom consolidates its growth strategy by appointing a new Chief Technology Officer and a Chief Customer Operations Officer

Vocalcom appoints Chantal Teixeira as CCO. Chantal has over 20 years of experience in B2B and B2C customer service and operations management. Her mission will be to overhaul the Vocalcom service offer and transform customer operations internationally.

Chantal spent 9 years with IER, a specialist in the flow of assets and people, as a Service Project Director and then as the Customer Operations and Support Director. In 2011 she became the Service, Customer Relations and Operations Center Director for Autolib', the Bolloré Group electric car self-sharing service, where she managed a team of 150 people and built the customer operations strategy to support the growth in activity in France and abroad.

Chantal was especially awarded the third prize in the 2015 Customer Director Awards by the French Customer Relations Association (AFRC). She was also the Customer Relations Agora person to watch in France in 2013.

Accelerating the development of new technological solutions

Serge Adda has over 25 years of R&D experience with multi-tenant cloud software publishers and is specialised in process structuring, the creation of optimized and scalable SaaS architecture as well as in the development of new technology based on big data and artificial intelligence.

Serge worked for over 15 years in the R&D department at Infovista, a major network and application performance monitoring player. In his last position as R&D SVP, he managed all the R&D teams with over 80 people in France, the United States and India. In 2012, he joined Wallix, the European PAM (Privilege Access Management) leader as CTO in charge of R&D and Product Management, to support the company's growth and listing on the stock exchange.

"We're delighted to welcome Chantal and Serge to our Management team", declares Carlo Costanzia, President and CEO of Vocalcom. "With these two new arrivals, we're consolidating both the skills and resources dedicated to deploying our growth strategy revealed in 2020. Chantal will speed up Vocalcom's transformation by optimizing our customer services and operations to offer an increasingly smooth and value-creating customer journey. As for Serge, his profile and experience perfectly match our strategy to position ourselves as the innovating leader in customer relations and cloud technology. He will be in charge of consolidating our existing offer and carrying on the transformation of our technological ecosystem to develop new cloud services based on artificial intelligence and thereby fulfill the critical needs of tomorrow's contact centers and customer engagement", adds Carlo Costanzia.

