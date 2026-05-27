Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Laura Butcaris as President to Drive Franchise Success

Seasoned operations and franchising executive to lead company's next phase of growth and nationwide expansion

MADISON, Wis., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voda Cleaning & Restoration, one of the nation's fastest-growing home services brands, has named Laura Butcaris as its new president. In her new role, Butcaris will oversee national account initiatives, franchise support, operational alignment and growth efforts across the company's expanding footprint of 116 franchise owners across 34 states and almost 300 locations.

Butcaris brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning franchising, operations, strategic partnerships, revenue growth and national accounts development. Prior to joining Voda, she held multiple executive leadership roles with multi-unit brands, including College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, where she played a pivotal role in expanding the company's national accounts program into a major growth engine for the franchise system.

Since joining Voda, Butcaris has played a key role in strengthening enterprise partnerships, expanding national account opportunities and supporting franchise owner growth initiatives nationwide.

"Laura is a transformational leader who understands how to scale businesses while keeping franchise owners at the center of every decision," said Dan Claps, CEO and co-founder of Voda Cleaning & Restoration. "She brings a rare combination of operational excellence, relationship-building, strategic vision and people-first leadership. As Voda continues to grow across the country, Laura is the ideal person to help lead our next chapter."

As president, Butcaris will focus on accelerating franchisee success, enhancing operational scalability, strengthening national partnerships and continuing to build Voda's position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the home services industry.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into the role of president at Voda," said Butcaris. "This brand has built something truly special: an ambitious vision, an unmatched culture and a franchise system committed to helping people during some of life's most stressful moments. I'm excited to work alongside our franchise owners, home office team and leadership group as we continue building a category-defining company."

Butcaris' appointment underscores Voda Cleaning & Restoration's commitment to disciplined, franchisee-first growth, ensuring owners benefit from strong brand standards, operational excellence and a scalable foundation built for long-term success. Furthermore, this leadership expansion also enables COO and co-founder Zach Nolte to further focus on high-level operational strategy, system innovation and scaling the company's long-term growth initiatives.

About Voda Cleaning & Restoration

Voda Cleaning & Restoration is a nationally backed, locally owned franchise brand offering professional cleaning and restoration services to residential and commercial customers. With a mission to restore comfort, safety, and peace of mind, Voda delivers a comprehensive suite of eco-friendly, non-toxic services including water damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and more. Since launching its franchise system, Voda has scaled to 116 owners across almost 300 territories in 34 states. Start-up costs for a Voda franchise range from $206,659 to $376,873 (depending on vehicle leasing or purchasing). Learn more about becoming a Voda franchise owner at myvodafranchise.com. To find our cleaning and restoration services near you, please visit myvoda.com.

About Franchise Playbook

Franchise Playbook is a privately held home services platform company that builds, scales, and supports high-performing franchise brands across the U.S. With a focus on essential, recession-resilient services, Franchise Playbook provides centralized leadership, operational infrastructure, and shared services across its portfolio to accelerate growth and drive long-term value. Backed by a team of seasoned operators and franchise development experts, the company partners with driven entrepreneurs and emerging brands to create best-in-class systems, technology, and support. Franchise Playbook is the platform behind Voda Cleaning & Restoration—one of the fastest-growing home services franchises in the country. Learn more at franchiseplaybook.com.

SOURCE Voda Cleaning & Restoration