Vodafone Business IoT to Provide Global Connectivity for the Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform

Oracle is building on its partnership with Vodafone Business IoT to bring global IoT connectivity to Oracle's Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP) industry applications customers. Built on the high performance and security of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, ECP uses edge architecture to give businesses the out-of-the-box connectivity and near real-time data intelligence required to power essential new services.

The platform, which uses Vodafone's Global SIM for cellular connectivity, underpins Oracle's extensive portfolio of industry applications giving industries the ability to orchestrate, connect, and manage IoT devices and a new generation of cloud-based services. The combination of Oracle's ECP with Vodafone Business IoT's connectivity enables new capabilities such as embedded AI, secure device lifecycle management, connection management and advanced media routing and conferencing.

By integrating Vodafone's innovative Global SIM with Oracle's Enterprise Communications Platform, Oracle industry applications customers will benefit from near real-time communications capabilities with a secure and reliable connectivity service. Furthermore, with access to Vodafone's expansive IoT network of over 180 countries, businesses will have connectivity compliant with local regulatory requirements – meaning that they will be able to operate globally and grow more efficiently.

Erik Brenneis, CEO Vodafone Business IoT, said, "We're excited to announce the next step in our partnership with Oracle – providing reliable and secure connectivity to its Enterprise Communications Platform customers. This collaboration will help customers to expand their operations and accelerate on a global scale with compliant connectivity in over 180 countries worldwide. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Oracle, where we can connect more customers in more countries."

As the next wave of industrial transformation unfolds, near real-time connectivity is essential and is becoming increasingly adopted in various industries such as healthcare, construction and engineering, energy and water, hospitality, and the public sector.

"Connectivity is the heart of industry transformation," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Using drones to inspect construction jobsites, remote monitoring the health of a patient, paying the bill tableside at a restaurant – none of these scenarios are possible without wireless connectivity and industry-specific applications working in harmony. By expanding our long partnership with Vodafone and bringing its extensive global network reach and IoT expertise together with Oracle's, wide-ranging portfolio of industry suites, we can help create new ways to delight customers and deliver new revenue streams."

Learn more about ECP here and the broader Oracle Communications portfolio by visiting: https://www.oracle.com/communications or LinkedIn. Click here to find out more about Vodafone's Global SIM+.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excludes Italy which is held as a discontinued operation under Vodafone Group), partner with mobile networks in 45 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 79 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

