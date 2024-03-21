VoePass Partners with CellPoint Digital to Streamline Payment Reconciliation and Implement Payment Orchestration

The partnership will help the Brazilian regional carrier grow direct channel sales, create efficiencies in its back-office processes and improve the customer experience

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a global pioneer in Payment Orchestration, today announced that it will provide Payment Orchestration and reconciliation solutions to VoePass Linhas Aéreas (VoePass), a leading Brazilian regional carrier. Working with CellPoint Digital will enable VoePass to expand the number of payment methods available to its passengers, streamline the resource-intensive back-end process of payment reconciliation, increase its transaction authorisation rates, improve its customer experience, and position itself for future growth.

VoePass will utilise CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform to centralise all its sales channels, giving the airline more control and visibility into its payment processes. For regional carriers like VoePass, reconciliation is often one of the most challenging and labour-intensive aspects of those processes, limiting their ability to add new acquirers and payment methods and resulting in a loss of potential revenue. Leveraging CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration solutions, reconciliation will be fully automated, paving the way for VoePass to introduce support for the alternative payment methods (APMs) its passengers prefer and implement a multi-acquirer strategy as the airline expands its route network and regional footprint.

"Like many of our airline partners in the LATAM region, VoePass is eager to grow but faces payment-related barriers to that ambition," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "By embracing Payment Orchestration, the airline is putting itself in a prime position for future expansion while addressing the cost considerations around payment reconciliation and improving the experience for its passengers. We're pleased to be the partner that helps VoePass achieve its goals."

Growth Through Optimised Payments and Reconciliation

VoePass, which prioritises meeting the unique needs of its passengers in diverse regions of Brazil, has a longstanding commitment to quality and operational efficiency. As the regional carrier expands its customer base and geographical footprint, it strives to accommodate passenger demand for various payment options and create a frictionless omnichannel customer experience while maintaining the back-end efficiencies on which it prides itself. Achieving this balance requires a solution like Payment Orchestration.

"Our vision is for VoePass to be recognised as the most efficient regional airline in Brazil, and our partnership with CellPoint Digital takes us one step closer to realising that vision," said Adriano Pinhas, Head of Revenues, Alliances and Distribution for VoePass. "By streamlining our reconciliation process, centralising our payment and sales channels and opening new pathways to growth, Payment Orchestration is exactly the solution our airline needs at this phase of our business."

Payment Orchestration as a Competitive Advantage

Payment Orchestration is a concept that describes the end-to-end management of all components of a payment, from authorisation to routing to settlement to reporting, allowing airlines to boost conversions in direct and indirect sales channels at lower transaction costs. CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, which VoePass will implement, easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers, routes transactions intelligently to boost acceptance, simplifies and centralises back-end reconciliation, and can integrate various payment methods.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About VoePass

VoePass Linhas Aéreas is a Brazilian airline based in Riberao Preto, São Paulo, serving passengers and cargo with a fleet of 15 ATR 72 and ATR 42 aircraft. VoePass operates in 38 cities in all regions of the country, including 7 destinations in the Amazon region. With a history marked by conscious and planned growth, passengers have always been VoePass's main focus, and the airline consistently prioritises meeting their carefully studied needs. Since 2012, VoePass has been certified with IOSA, IATA's internationally recognised and accepted Operational Safety Audit Program, designed to evaluate an airline's operational management and control systems. The airline is currently a member of ABEAR, ALTA and now IATA. Visit www.voepass.com.br to learn more.

