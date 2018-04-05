VogDUO Introduces Power Go -- Impressively Compact And Fast-Charging 10,000 mAh Power Bank

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VogDUO, a premium mobile charging accessories company, today introduced Power Go, an all-new compact and fast-charging portable USB power bank that provides up to 27 watts of power. The new Power Go combines an elegant, compact design with fast charging technologies like Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery.
Power Go features universal connectivity with integrated USB-C and USB-A ports. Fast charging technologies like Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 provide charging speeds up to 40 percent faster compared to standard chargers.
For heavy mobile device users who want to stay connected to their digital life, Power Go is a great way to keep mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, gaming systems, and even the 2016 Apple MacBook charged all day long and beyond. Power hungry devices like Nintendo Switch will benefit from support for Power Delivery, so gamers can keep playing for hours even when there is no outlet in sight.
Highlights
- 27 watts of power
- Two USB ports
- (1) USB-C with Power Delivery 2.0 support (max 27W)
- (1) USB-A (12W / 5V 2.4A)
- Integrated non-slip leather pad
- Charge up to two times faster with Rapid Charging Technology
- Fast battery recharge replenishes Power Go quickly
- USB-A pass-through charges a device while Power Go is being charged
- Supports charging most devices including, Nintendo Switch, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, the 2016 Apple MacBook, and more.
- LED indicators for normal and fast charging status
- Compact size ideal for traveling -- only 4.72" x 2.78" x 0.49"
- Includes USB-C cable
- Available in black or rose gold
Price and Availability
Power Go will be available in May 2018 with an MSRP of $69.99.
About VogDUO
VogDUO is a mobile charging accessories company founded in 2008. For the last decade, VogDUO has been committed to offering quality products that are thoughtfully designed and environmentally friendly. Learn more about VogDUO and our range of mobile chargers, portable batteries, and USB cables at www.vogduo.us.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vogduo-introduces-power-go----impressively-compact-and-fast-charging-10000-mah-power-bank-300625411.html
SOURCE VogDUO
Share this article