VogDUO Introduces Power Go -- Impressively Compact And Fast-Charging 10,000 mAh Power Bank

For heavy mobile device users who want to stay connected to their digital life, Power Go is a great way to keep mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, gaming systems, and even the 2016 Apple MacBook charged all day long and beyond. Power hungry devices like Nintendo Switch will benefit from support for Power Delivery, so gamers can keep playing for hours even when there is no outlet in sight.

Highlights

27 watts of power

Two USB ports

(1) USB-C with Power Delivery 2.0 support (max 27W)



(1) USB-A (12W / 5V 2.4A)

Integrated non-slip leather pad

Charge up to two times faster with Rapid Charging Technology

Fast battery recharge replenishes Power Go quickly

USB-A pass-through charges a device while Power Go is being charged

Supports charging most devices including, Nintendo Switch, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, the 2016 Apple MacBook, and more.

LED indicators for normal and fast charging status

Compact size ideal for traveling -- only 4.72" x 2.78" x 0.49"

Includes USB-C cable

Available in black or rose gold

Price and Availability

Power Go will be available in May 2018 with an MSRP of $69.99.

About VogDUO

VogDUO is a mobile charging accessories company founded in 2008. For the last decade, VogDUO has been committed to offering quality products that are thoughtfully designed and environmentally friendly. Learn more about VogDUO and our range of mobile chargers, portable batteries, and USB cables at www.vogduo.us.

